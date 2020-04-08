Supreme Court decision to allow Wisconsin to vote during pandemic “ wows the mind, ” said Ginsburg

All of that changed when the court made its first pandemic order after a long day of ricochets from memories of the pending Wisconsin primary. Instead of a low-key compromise in the era of coronaviruses, the court divided 5-4 according to ideological lines, in a bitter loss for the Democrats and a signal that by November, the way of the Court Supreme may not be fluid as the pandemic continues to paralyze sectors of the country and voting disputes escalate.

On Monday, the issue was a request to the judges to review a lower court decision that extended the voting times for absentees from Wisconsin in part because requests for postal votes were exploding and voters expressed fears. contamination and spread of the virus if they were to vote in person.

Republicans have asked judges to stay the ruling, while Democrats have expressed concern that a ruling against them will deprive voters of their rights and endanger public health.

In an unsigned opinion, the five conservatives of the Court saw the case as a “narrow” dispute over a “technical question”. They underlined the jurisprudence which discourages the modification of the electoral rules so close to an election.

“This court has repeatedly emphasized that lower federal courts should not normally change the electoral rules on the eve of an election,” they wrote. They noted that the lower court had given the Democratic plaintiffs more than they even asked for.

“Even in a regular election,” said the majority, voters who request a mail-in ballot by the deadline will generally receive their ballot the day before or on election day. For the majority, the Democrats “did not present any convincing evidence before the district court that these voters would be here in a substantially different position from voters who were late applicants in other elections in Wisconsin”.

It is this line of thought that ignited Ginsburg, 87, who practices social distancing but continues his training routine in the district court even if the building is closed to the public. Joined by her Liberal colleagues, she castigated not only the reasoning of the majority, but the way in which her colleagues framed the dispute.

“The court’s suggestion that the current situation is not” substantially different “from an” ordinary election “surprises the mind,” she wrote.

Unlike the majority, Ginsburg focused on the virus and the fact that the state had 1,500 confirmed cases and 24 deaths “with evidence of increasing community spread”. Because gathering at polling stations now poses “serious health risks,” an unprecedented number of voters in Wisconsin were turning to postal voting.

“Although I do not doubt the good faith of my colleagues, the court order, I fear, will result in massive deprivation of rights,” she wrote.

While the majority cited a Supreme Court precedent purporting to put an end to voter confusion, Ginsburg wrote about an unprecedented global health crisis. She said the concerns raised by the court and advanced by the Republican National Committee “worsen with the risk that tens of thousands of voters will be disenfranchised.”

And although she has not spoken of other potential cases – for example the decision of several Conservative states to restrict abortion during the pandemic in order to preserve medical supplies – she ended her opinion with a possible look at the ‘to come up. The case concerned constitutional rights “and in this most extraordinary period, the health of the Nation”.

Its closure differed in all respects from the majority, hinting at more similar disputes to come.

“The Court should not be considered as expressing an opinion on the broader question of whether to hold the election, or whether other reforms or modifications to the electoral procedures in the light of COVID-19 are appropriate”, said the majority opinion. “This point cannot be stressed enough.”