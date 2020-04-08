Supermoon tonight: April’s “ pink moon ” is the biggest super moon of 2020

Super-moons occur when the moon is less than 90% of the perigee – which is its closest approach to Earth in orbit. The moon will appear brighter and larger in the night sky and hopefully no cloud or bad weather will obscure the view.
The April full moon, also known as the pink moon, happens to be the closest to the year. People around the world should be able to see the super moon in its best light at around 10:35 p.m. ET until midnight Tuesday evening and even until the wee hours of Wednesday morning, according to EarthSky.org
.
The first full moon in spring, its name comes from wild North American wildflowers that bloom in early spring: Phlox subulata, known as “moss rose”, according to Old Farmer’s Almanac
.
The full April moon is also known as the “sprouting moon” or “egg moon”, announcing other early signs of spring.
The moon itself will not appear pink, but it may appear more golden when it rises above the horizon. This is due to an effect caused by our atmosphere, similar to how the sun can appear redder when rising and setting, depending on NASA
.
Normally, there are 12 full moons in a year because one occurs every month. But in 2020, October will have two full moons, one on October 1 and then again on October 31.
Two full moons in the same month are called “blue moon”. And the fact that the second one falls on Halloween really makes this event “once in a blue moon”.
This year will have up to four supermoons in total, when the moon appears even larger and brighter in our sky. The next super moon will be May 7.
And keep an eye on the sky in mid-April for a grouping of Jupiter, Saturn, Mars and the moon in a beautiful light alignment. This will not happen again for a few years, according to NASA
.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/IXk10bm-Tps/index.html