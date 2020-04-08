Supermoon in April will be the biggest supermoon of 2020

Super-moons occur when the moon is less than 90% of the perigee – which is its closest approach to Earth in orbit. The moon will appear brighter and larger in the night sky and hopefully no cloud or bad weather will obscure the view.

The April full moon, also known as the pink moon, happens to be the closest to the year. People around the world should be able to see the super moon in its best light at around 10:35 p.m. ET until midnight Tuesday evening and even until the wee hours of Wednesday morning, according to EarthSky.org

The first full moon in spring, its name comes from wild North American wildflowers that bloom in early spring: Phlox subulata, known as “moss rose”, according to Old Farmer’s Almanac

The full April moon is also known as the “sprouting moon” or “egg moon”, announcing other early signs of spring.