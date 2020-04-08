Supermoon in April will be the biggest supermoon of 2020

Super-moons occur when the moon is less than 90% of the perigee – which is its closest approach to Earth in orbit. The moon will appear brighter and larger in the night sky and hopefully no cloud or bad weather will obscure the view.
The full April moon is also known as the “sprouting moon” or “egg moon”, announcing other early signs of spring.
Normally, there are 12 full moons in a year because one occurs every month. But in 2020, October will have two full moons, one on October 1 and then again on October 31.
Two full moons in the same month are called “blue moon”. And the fact that the second one falls on Halloween really makes this event “once in a blue moon”.
This year will have up to four supermoons in total, when the moon appears even larger and brighter in our sky. The next super moon will be May 7.
