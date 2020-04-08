Stephen Colbert feels your hair problems at home

by April 8, 2020 entertainment
After several weeks of following the order to stay at home in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Colbert showed his locks invaded by a photo shared on Twitter.

“I may need a #HeatMiser haircut,” he wrote, referring to a character from the 1974 film “The Year Without Santa”.

Colbert, like many in the late evening, continued to produce his show from his home and to do good in the process.

Monday evening, Colbert announced that the show was sale of shirts to raise funds for GiveDirectly and Chef José Andrés’ central global cuisine.

World Central Kitchen has been at the forefront of Covid-19’s relief effort, providing food to health workers and people in vulnerable communities.

GiveDirectly made cash payments of $ 1,000 to those who needed it during the crisis. They have done so so far for 1,200 families, according to a statement.

