Stephen Colbert feels your hair problems at home

After several weeks of following the order to stay at home in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Colbert showed his locks invaded by a photo shared on Twitter.

“I may need a #HeatMiser haircut,” he wrote, referring to a character from the 1974 film “The Year Without Santa”.

Colbert, like many in the late evening, continued to produce his show from his home and to do good in the process.

Monday evening, Colbert announced that the show was sale of shirts to raise funds for GiveDirectly and Chef José Andrés’ central global cuisine.