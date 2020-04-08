Steadfast and Limited View of John Roberts on Access to Vote in the Wisconsin Decision

The model, joined by Roberts’ conservative colleagues, was embodied in a 2013 decision that restricted a crucial part of the voting rights law and allowed states to eliminate polling stations, limit voting times. vote and adopt other practices that make it more difficult for people, especially racial minorities, the poor and the elderly, to vote.

The Chief Justice, appointed in 2005 by President George W. Bush, sometimes broke up with his Conservative brothers, especially in the case of the Affordable Care Act of 2012. But when it comes to politically charged electoral matters such as voting rights, campaign finance and gerrymandering, Roberts never falters.

The partisan makeup of judges 5-4, which tightens voting rights, belies Roberts’ regular assertion that judges operate in an area beyond politics.

He also suggested that for future cases in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the majority of the high court would be reluctant to accommodate voters who cannot meet the state’s electoral requirements. In Wisconsin, a backlog of mail-in ballot requests was pending, and it appeared that thousands of voters would not even have a ballot in hand to return with a postmark on Tuesday.

“The court order, I fear, will result in massive deprivation of rights,” said judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg. wrote for liberal dissidents Monday evening, adding that tens of thousands of residents would have to choose between defying the polls or losing the right to vote.

“This is a matter of utmost importance – for the constitutional rights of the citizens of Wisconsin, the integrity of the state’s electoral process and, in this most extraordinary period, the health of the nation,” added Ginsburg .

Certainly, the judges of the majority – none of whom signed the opinion – affirmed that they ruled on a “narrow technical question” and stressed that they adhered to a precedent which generally prohibits judges of the federal courts lower to change the electoral rules. close to an election.

But the five members of the right-wing court actually changed the game with its decision on the eve of the Wisconsin vote.

The reason

Roberts’ restricted opinion on voting rights dates back to his service in the 1980s in the Reagan administration. As a young lawyer, he advocated for narrow interpretations of the decisive voting law passed by Congress in 1965, shortly after the bloody Sunday march in Selma, Alabama.

In the 1980s, and in contemporary times while presiding over the country’s high court, Roberts argued that the VRA was intruding on state and local authorities, that officials on the ground should regulate their electoral practices.

As Chief Justice, one of his defining opinions was that of 2013 Shelby County v. Holder , which has gutted a provision in the Voting Rights Act requiring states with a history of racial bias to erase any new electoral requirements from the United States Department of Justice or a federal court.

The provision mainly concerned the localities of the South. “Our country has changed,” wrote Roberts in the 2013 ruling, stating that communities could no longer be divided between those who practiced discrimination, causing low registration and low voter turnout, and those who did not.

Roberts built on a 2009 Decision he had written an article that clearly stated, “Things have changed in the South. Voter turnout and registration rates are now approaching parity. Obviously discriminatory escapes from federal decrees are rare.

Ginsburg, writing for dissent in 2013, as she did on Monday, acknowledged that conditions had changed since the 1960s, but argued that the requirement for “preclearance” had helped bring about this change. “Throw away pre-clearance when it has worked and continues to work to stop the discriminatory changes,” she writes, “it’s like throwing your umbrella in a rainstorm because you don’t get wet.”

This Ginsburg dissent inspired the “Notorious RBG” meme, an original idea of ​​a law student from New York University, who today on social media and in all kinds of RBG celebration paraphernalia.

Studies by advocacy groups, such as the Leaders’ Conference on Civil Rights and the Law Committee of Lawyers for Civil Rights, have documented the consequences of the Shelby County decision. Previously covered communities, such as Texas, Georgia and North Carolina, have imposed stricter voter identification laws, shortened polling days and redesigned polling districts to presumably impose new barriers .

Extending its model, the Supreme Court rejected in 2018 the disputes over voting rights in Ohio and Texas. Once again, the Conservative majority of five judges stressed the power of states to set their own rules, and Liberal dissidents cited a story of racial discrimination that still needs to be verified.

In the first case, the judges confirmed an Ohio practice to purge citizens who had not recently voted on the lists. Ohio politics, triggered by the absence of a vote for two years, also involved a postcard to which voters could respond and provide an address in Ohio. Liberal dissidents said that was not enough to remove voters from the lists and raised the specter of decades-old election taxes, literacy tests and other practices that had been used to prevent blacks and Latinos to vote.

The Texas case focused on legislative districts, according to a lower court, denying Latinos an equal chance to elect the candidates of their choice. The majority of five Supreme Court justices concluded that the opponents had failed to demonstrate that the Texas legislator had acted in bad faith or intentionally discriminated against.

As happened in Monday’s Wisconsin case, dissidents in 2018 focused on the fundamentals of franchising. Judge Sonia Sotomayor, the only Latino in the court, wrote: “Our democracy is based on the ability of all people, regardless of race, income or status, to exercise their right to vote”.

Conservative allies

During his 15-year tenure as chief justice, Roberts always had four Conservative colleagues for his views on voting rights. In his early years, the majority of judges were Antonin Scalia and Anthony Kennedy. They were replaced by Neil Gorsuch in 2017 and Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. The other two curators who complete the block are Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. All are named Republicans.

Left, joining Ginsburg, have always been Judges Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sotomayor, all appointed Democrats.

With racial valence in these cases, there is the inherently political overlap. As we saw in the Wisconsin dispute, it was largely GOP officials who sought redress from the Supreme Court.

Roberts has long rejected any political ties, repeatedly saying “We don’t work as Democrats or Republicans”. It underlines the independence of the judiciary. When President Donald Trump despised a judge who ruled against his administration in 2018 for being an “Obama judge,” Roberts issued a statement.

“We don’t have Obama judges, Trump judges, Bush or Clinton,” said Roberts. “What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges who are doing their best to do the same thing as those who appear before them.”

The Wisconsin case ended with a similar protest that the High Court was very little involved in the case brought by the National Republican Committee and the Republicans of the State of Wisconsin.