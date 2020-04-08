At the Masters on that date in 2001, 25-year-old Tiger Woods finished the “Tiger Slam” with a two-stroke victory over the finalist David Duval. A score of 66 in the final at Augusta National gave him a total of 272 in the preliminary round (16 under par) and titles in four consecutive major tournaments.

Woods won the 2000 US Open, the 2000 British Open, the 2000 PGA Championship and the 2001 Masters in 294 days combining 26 strokes. It was a 65 handset under par.

A crowd of 53,775 people, the largest in Atlanta-Fulton County stadium history, saw Henry Aaron overtake Babe Ruth on the all-time tour list in 1974 when he hit his 715th in the fourth sleeve of the left-handed Dodgers Al Downing.

Aaron retired in 1976 with 755, a record that lasted until 2007 when he was beaten by Barry Bonds on August 7 in San Francisco.

The Lakers had 15 games postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic on the last Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls at the Staples Center. The Lakers won 118-112 on November 5 in Chicago.

In baseball, the Dodgers would have faced the Cardinals in the third game of four in St. Louis. The Angels and Oakland Athletics would have played the final of a three-game series at Angel Stadium.

Here is an overview of the memorable matches and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1935 – In regular rain, Gene Sarazen crushes a four antlers, then known as a “spoon”, 235 meters away and obtains a double eagle on the 15th hole of par 5 at Augusta National to erase the advance to three Craig Wood’s time. Sports editor Grantland Rice calls it the “heard shot” worldwide and Sarazen wins the Masters.

1943 —The Detroit Red Wings defeated the Boston Bruins 2-0 to win the Stanley Cup in four games. Boston only scores five goals in the series while Detroit has 16.

1975 – Frank Robinson, the first black manager of baseball, makes his debut as a player-manager of the Cleveland Indians. Beating second as a designated hitter, Robinson struck a homerun in his first hit off Doc Medich to lead the Indians to the New York Yankees 5-3.

1989 – Alex English scores 26 points to become the first player in NBA history with 2,000 points in eight consecutive seasons, and the Denver Nuggets defeated Utah Jazz 110-106. In 15 years of career, English has posted an average of 21.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.

1990 – Nick Faldo is the second golfer to win consecutive Masters championships, beating Ray Floyd, who hits a flat iron in a pond at the second playoff hole at Augusta National. Faldo joins Jack Nicklaus as the only repeat winner and is his third of six major titles.

2007 – Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins ends the season with 120 points to become the youngest player to win the Art Ross Trophy for the most points. Crosby, 19, improves the mark established by Wayne Gretzky, who was 20 when he had 164 points in 1980-1981. Crosby has 36 goals and 84 assists and is named captain, the first for the Penguins since Mario Lemieux’s retirement.

2008 – Candace Parker, playing with an injured left shoulder, scores 17 points and captures nine rebounds to help Tennessee win its eighth NCAA Women’s Championship with a 64-48 victory over Stanford. The Lady Vols are the first recurring champions since the three consecutive Connecticut titles from 2002 to 2004.

2013 – Luke Hancock steps out of the bench to make his five three-point shots and lead Louisville to his first NCAA championship since 1986 with an 82-76 win over Michigan at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. Rick Pitino becomes the first coach to win a championship in two schools, after his title in Kentucky in 1996.

SOURCE: Associated Press