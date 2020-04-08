Ship delivery workers demand more protection from coronaviruses and pay

Some workers at the Target Corp grocery delivery Shipt app. are not taking jobs on Tuesday, protesting what they see as inadequate security measures and paying for the risks they assume while working during the coronavirus epidemic. It is the latest in a series of walkouts and sick days for often low-paid workers whose jobs are now considered essential.

Grocery shopping services are in high demand as people avoid visiting stores for fear of contracting or spreading the coronavirus. Shipt users can order groceries and housewares from Target and other retail chains, including CVS, Petco and Costco, and the app’s independent vendor team goes to stores, goes shopping and delivers items.

Fear among workers over weekend personal protective equipment. On Saturday, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force urged the public to go out only for basic needs. “It’s time not to go to the grocery store,” Dr. Deborah Birx said.

Shipt protest leaders said a blog post Monday, they want workers to receive a risk premium of $ 5 per order; more personal protective equipment; a more transparent remuneration structure; and two weeks of paid sick leave if they are “too high a risk to work” or if a doctor’s note advises them to stay at home, if they have tested positive for the virus.

Several Shipt deliverers have stated that the transition from a commission-based model to a new compensation algorithm significantly decreased their earnings. They argue for a return to the commission-based model. The company has also cut the wages of canceled orders from last week, prompting complaints from workers, Hill reported.

Shipt sent an email Friday night to workers who go to stores and assemble customer orders, telling them they will be providing gloves and masks within two weeks. The advice came on the heels of guidelines issued Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending the use of face coverings in areas where the coronavirus is prevalent in the community.

“We shouted about it for weeks, and to receive this email on Friday that we may have to wait another two weeks? … It was honestly one of the biggest slaps in the face,” said Willy Solis , a Dallas Shipt driver who helped organize Tuesday’s action.

Shipt did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For the time being, workers are seeking protective equipment on their own.

“Hello, I would like to ask if anyone in the Sherman oak or van nuys area has additional masks that they could give me or that I could buy so that I could continue working,” said one person in a Facebook group for Shipt. workers.

It is not known how many people participated in Tuesday’s work stoppage. According to Solis, the idea had garnered support from Facebook groups of Shipt employees, but people fear retaliation from the company and don’t want to lose jobs, especially in a precarious economy.

He said he and other organizers were inspired by recent activism among essential workers elsewhere.