Schumer asks for $ 25,000 in “heroes” for coronavirus workers

Senator Chuck Schumer is asking up to $ 25,000 in “heroes” for frontline health care and service workers as Congress moves forward with a new coronavirus crisis rescue program.

“This is a fund for heroes and they deserve it,” the New York Democrat said on Tuesday.

The minority leader of the Senate has declared the emerging proposal to be the “highest priority” for Democrats as Congress leaders and President Trump call for more help for the Americans.

Nurses, truck drivers, grocery clerks and others “risk their lives” to care for Americans amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic downturn, he said.

“They receive a lot of applause and congratulations,” he said, referring to the 7 pm hours. applause from New York residents for frontline workers.

But, he said, they also need money.

The proposal comes as the president and congressional leaders agreed that the Americans will need more help than the $ 2.2 trillion package signed by President Trump last month.

“We will take good care of our people,” Trump said Monday during his daily White House briefing. “It was not their fault.”

The details of the package are still under discussion and it is unclear whether Schumer’s idea will gain traction with Trump or his Republican allies in Congress – especially since he is sure it will cost hugely expensive.

Schumer’s proposal would provide up to $ 25,000 in risk compensation for the rest of the year to front-line workers.

Big companies are expected to foot the bill for higher wages, he said, while the federal government will provide financing for small businesses.

Already, small businesses can get up to $ 10 million in repayable loans from the federal government to continue to pay while workers stay at home.

The move also comes when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said another trillion dollars was needed in the new aid program.

Pelosi said Monday that she wants a new round of direct payments to the Americans and more money for companies to continue making wages.

The Californian Democrat has promised to prepare the next package in time for a House vote this month.

Pelosi told the House of Democrats on a teleconference Monday that at least an additional $ 1 trillion will be needed, a source told The Associated Press.

The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, has said in recent days that health care should be at the top of the list.

With post wires