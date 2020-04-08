‘Schitt’s Creek’ cast says emotionally goodbye

The popular Canadian comedy created by father-son team Eugene and Dan Levy aired its last episode on Tuesday.

The Rose family was loved for six seasons not only by viewers, but also by actors.

Young Levy, who played the role of David Rose, said goodbye to the series in an Instagram post.

“This photo was taken on our last day in our room at the Rosebud Motel. Tears are a good thing. It means you care,” he wrote in the caption. “This show has been the love of my life for the past seven years. Learning to tell these stories, build these characters and watch them grow has been a privilege for which I will always be grateful.”

Her father praised Twitter. “A thank you at the end of the series to our cast and team BRILLIANT, @CBC, @PopTV, @ITV and @netflix”, tweeted Eugene Levy. “But our biggest thank you RIGHT OF THE HEART goes to our beloved FANS! We couldn’t have done it without you! InaleFinal 8:00 pm Special Final 8:30. @SchittsCreek @SchittsCreekPop.” Annie Murphy, who played the role of Alexis Rose, delighted her social media followers until the finale by teaching them the song “A Little Bit Alexis” – performed in the character. The series brought together Elder Levy with “Second City Television” co-star Catherine O’Hara. She had her own special signature for “Schitt’s Creek” in a video posted by the show on Twitter. “Poop!” O’Hara sang loudly. “Ca, ca! Merci.”

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_entertainment/~3/mNS10fKVyYU/index.html