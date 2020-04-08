Ronaldinho has been placed under house arrest in Paraguay after false passport declarations

The two men, who were detained in a prison in Asunción, appeared in court on Tuesday via video conference.

Judge Gustavo Amarilla announced the decision, explaining that each man had paid bail of $ 800,000.

The two men will stay in a hotel in the Paraguayan capital during their investigation.

The sentence was broadcast live by the Paraguayan media.

Authorities have claimed that Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, also known as “Ronaldinho”, was using authentic passports containing false content.

Documents were found during a search of the sports star’s suite at the Yacht Resort Hotel and Golf Club in Lambaré, near the Paraguayan capital Asunción, prosecutors said in a statement released on Facebook

Authorities said that in order to have a Paraguayan passport, a person must live in the country for some time.

“Ronaldinho and his brother entered the country at 9:05 a.m. on a commercial flight that landed at Silvio Petirossi International Airport. They entered using a Paraguayan passport which was authentic but contained false information,” said the Federal prosecutor Federico Delfino in a Facebook post at the time.

“We now know that the numbers on these passports belong to other people. They are real passports but with false details. They were issued in January 2020, and the identity cards were given to them. arrived in December. “

Paraguayan authorities believed that their Brazilian counterparts had already removed the brother’s Brazilian passports due to financial problems – but were told that in fact the documents were returned to them in October 2019.

The Attorney General’s office in Paraguay told CNNE that its Brazilian counterparts said the two men left their country with real Brazilian passports.

Ronaldinho made club 529 appearances during his 17-year playing career, revealing himself for a host of top European football clubs, including Barcelona, ​​AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

He also played 97 times for the Brazilian national team, scoring 33 goals and playing a key role in the 2002 FIFA World Cup winning team.