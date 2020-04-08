Right-wing media suggest coronavirus death toll rises, despite experts saying otherwise

Some of the biggest names in the right-wing media question the official record of Covid-19. Indeed, they suggest that the numbers could be inflated in order to portray President Trump and / or the crisis in the worst possible light. In recent days, a version of this theory has been launched by personalities such as Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin, Tucker Carlson, Brit Hume and “Diamond & Silk”.

Hume, who previously tweeted that “death numbers are swollen” in New York ” tweeted Tuesday night, “Well Dr. [Deborah] Birx just said it. Anyone in the United States who dies with Covid-19, no matter what the problem, is now recorded as a death from Covid-19. “(That is not quite what Birx said. She explained that if someone who goes to the hospital to be treated for the virus” also had a pre-existing condition “which ultimately caused the death of the individual, which would be considered a Covid-19 death.)

Hume appeared later on the Carlson show and offered the same message he did in his tweet. “There may be reasons why people are looking for an inaccurate count,” said Carlson. The prime-time Fox News host added: “When journalists work with numbers, there is sometimes a program.”

Hume and Carlson are not alone. Wine tweeted Tuesday night that he “suspected this for weeks”. And Limbaugh, who initially dismissed the coronavirus as the “cold,” said recently, “It’s certainly speculation, but … what if we record a lot of coronavirus deaths that really shouldn’t be attributed to the coronavirus?”

Death count likely * UNDERESTIMATED * Right-wing media figures are advancing their theory in the face of reports that the death toll from coronavirus is underestimated. A story from April 5 NYT noted, "In the United States, even if the number of coronavirus deaths is terrifying – several hundred every day – the true number of deaths is probably much higher." NYT history quoted hospital officials, doctors, public health experts, and forensic scientists who said the official death toll did not represent many people: "The undercoverage is the result of inconsistent protocols, limited resources, and a patchwork of state-to-county decisions. " New York Council Health Committee Chair Mark Levine also said on Twitter the official death toll in New York "is certainly an undercoverage". Levine explained: "Only people who have died at home who are known to have a * positive coronavirus test * have the disease listed as an official cause on their death certificate. We know there are many others who are not counted. " Trump (for now) says death toll is right Trump was questioned Tuesday during the White House briefing on the accuracy of the death toll, a reporter suggesting that it is a possible undercoverage for the reasons described above. Trump pushed back, saying, "I think they are pretty specific on the death toll. Someone dies, I think the states have been pretty specific." Trump added, "No, deaths count, I think they are very, very specific." That said, since speculation about the death toll is saturating the right-wing media, it wouldn't surprise me at all if Trump repeated the theory later.



