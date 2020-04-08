Ren Zhiqiang: billionaire who criticized Xi Jinping over a coronavirus under investigation

Ren Zhiqiang, a retired real estate mogul with close ties to senior Chinese officials, faces allegations of “serious violations” of Communist Party law and regulations, a euphemism for corruption.

The statement gave no further details on the allegations against Ren.

Born into the party’s ruling elite, the 69-year-old has often been outspoken about Chinese politics, far more than is generally allowed in the authoritarian state.

Ren, a long-time member of the Communist Party and former president of a state-owned real estate company, disappeared in mid-March, according to friends. Wang Ying, an entrepreneur and close friend of Ren, told CNN last month that she hadn’t been able to reach him since March 12 and was concerned that he might have been taken away by authorities. Tuesday’s announcement was the first official acknowledgment that Ren was detained by authorities. The tycoon’s disappearance came after he wrote a scathing test early March criticizing Xi’s response to the coronavirus epidemic. In the article, he attacked the party’s crackdown on press freedom and dissent intolerance. Although Ren did not mention Xi by name, he indirectly called the top executive a “power-hungry clown”. “I did not see a standing emperor displaying his” new clothes “, but a clown who took off his clothes and insisted on continuing to be an emperor,” Ren wrote about the address of Xi at 170. 000 officials across the country in a mass video conference on the epidemic. control measures on February 23. The billionaire then accused the Communist Party of putting his own interests above the security of the Chinese people, to guarantee their reign. “Without a media representing the interests of the people by publishing the real facts, people’s lives are ravaged by both the virus and the major disease of the system,” he said. This is not the first time Ren has gotten in trouble with the party discipline watchdog for expressing his opinion. In 2016, he was punished after being questioned on social media, demanding from Xi that the Chinese state media remain absolutely loyal to the party. He was put on probation for a year for belonging to a party and his popular account on Weibo, the Chinese Twitter platform, was closed.

