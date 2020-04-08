Relive the “miracle” of America’s greatest sporting triumph

While stopping the coronavirus every day we will bring you a recommendation from Peter Botte of the Post for a sports movie, TV show or book that may have been before your time or that somehow slipped between the cracks in your reading / reading history.

“Do You Believe in Miracles ?: The History of the 1980 American Hockey Team”, HBO (2001)

Diffusion: HBO Go, HBO Now, YouTube

“Miracle” (2004), Classified PG

Diffusion: Netflix, Amazon Prime

Yes, Al Michaels, we most certainly believe in miracles.

As we just celebrated the 40th anniversary of what many consider to be the greatest American sporting moment of all time, we jointly highlight the stellar documentary and the big screen narrative of the 1980 American Olympic hockey team. , gold medalist.

The HBO documentary, narrated by actor Liev Schreiber, features interviews with many key participants on both sides of the unlikely (impossible!) Victory for Americans 4-3 against the Russians in the semi-finals – including the American captain Mike Eruzione, goalkeeper Jim Craig, front-line forward Dave Silk and colorful defender Jack O’Callahan, my four former colleagues from Boston University.

Even Russian goalkeeper legend Vladislav Tretiak and front guard Boris Mikhailov give their opinion – as did Barry Rosen, among the 54 Americans held hostage in Iran from November 1979.

There are many fascinating anecdotes here not covered in the Disney movie a few years later, in particular Eruzione, who pitted the winner against the Russians, telling the story of head coach Herb Brooks telling players that ‘They’ would prevail on their serious f – king ‘if they lost the ensuing gold medal match against Finland.

“Miracle”, directed by Gavin O’Connor, a native of Long Island, stars Kow Russell jowly in an intense performance as Brooks, who died in main photography in a car accident in 2003. Full hockey sequences are great, and Russell’s speech “You were born to be hockey players” before the Soviet game is cinematic treasure.

As the epilogue tells us after the gold medal was sealed, of course, Brooks couldn’t see the final product of the film. But he lived it.

This stellar pairing of historical accounts also allows us to relive it.

Note citation: “You have 10 seconds, the countdown continues right now, [Ken] Morrow up [Dave] Silk, there are 5 seconds left in the match. (analyst Ken Dryden: “It’s over”) Do you believe in miracles ?! Yes!” – Al Michaels on the last-second televised call for the 1980 American hockey team’s shocked victory over the USSR.

Boot blows: 4.75 out of 5