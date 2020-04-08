Refund for a vacation that did not take place? Never, rarely, sometimes, always

If you cancel a travel-related reservation due to a pandemic, shouldn’t you get your money back?

Easy and logical question to ask, but extremely difficult to answer at this time of the coronavirus.

Where is it?

Let’s look at two vacation rental organizations that have faced these difficult questions as the world becomes the equivalent of a train wreck in slow motion.

Vrbo and Airbnb are different in their intention (or were). Vrbo (which was born from the idea of ​​vacation rental by the owner and now belongs to Expedia) helps match vacationers with properties (cottages and chalets, houses and apartments, yurts and villas, including those above the water). These accommodations are often part of the fun of the vacation experience.

Airbnb, meanwhile, was born out of the sharing economy to allow owners to take rooms they weren’t using and turn them into cash. This guest room becomes a guest room for a visitor who pays to stay in a less formal place than a hotel and sometimes cheaper.

Since its introduction at the start of the Great Recession, Airbnb has grown to include high-end properties and has become a driving force in the accommodation industry.

In addition to the differences in housing that they offer, the two companies have taken different paths with their customers throughout the history of the coronavirus. Here is an overview of what happened and what it means for the consumer.

Airbnb

“It’s not like we have a pandemic manual,” said Chris Lehane, vice president, global policy and communications for Airbnb.

But because Airbnb has additional properties from 220 countries and regions, notes its website, it has dealt with hurricanes and cities hit by terrorism, earthquakes and fires. And because it has properties in China, South Korea, and Japan, the organization had experience with the new coronavirus before it began rampant in the United States.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11 and President Trump declared a national emergency on March 13. On its website, Airbnb noted that those who rented between March 14 and May 31 and made reservations on or before March 14 would receive a refund.

The guests may have liked it, but the hosts were not happy about losing income. Airbnb then set up a $ 250 million fund for hosts affected by the economic collapse and added an additional $ 10 million as back-up funds for the “super hosts”, who are A-plus students if that. was school.

The hosts also opened their homes to first responders, providing up to 100,000 rooms, said Lehane, noting that the initiative came from the hosts.

Vrbo

When the Times asked readers to comment on how the pandemic had changed their travel plans, we received half a dozen responses from readers unhappy with their experiences with Vrbo.

“The vast majority of property owners and managers (over 95%) have granted credits or refunds to travelers, even outside of their cancellation policies,” said Melanie Fish, a representative from Vrbo.

“Politics is not going to make everyone happy, and it’s hard to take for a travel brand, because we’re looking to help families find happy places.

“Faced with this enigma, the leaders of Vrbo have created a policy as fair as possible for travelers who never thought they should cancel outside the reimbursement window and also for owners who cannot survive financially if they refund all their reservations at once. “

Owners are encouraged in various ways to make refunds. Some have taken the encouragement to heart; others do not.

Matt Kashani of San Diego has had consecutive Vrbo condo rentals on Kauai and very different experiences, he said. The first owner reimbursed Kashani’s money. The second owner canceled the booking, he said, and did not offer a refund. Vrbo finally reimbursed Kashani’s money for the second stay, plus all costs.

Janet Carson-Flamini was not successful either. She had planned a family trip to London and had already paid $ 3,000.

“Even with Vrbo’s directives to hosts to reimburse at least 50%, ours have been completely adamant,” she said in an email. At first, the host said that the funds could be applied to a future trip. But, as Carson-Flamini noted, the place was reserved until January 2022. “It’s crazy,” she said in an email.

It got even crazier.

Later, she received an email stating that the management group had been “forced to file articles of dissolution” and that a director had been appointed to “wind up the business”.

“The final figures will be settled by April 20, 2020,” said the email. “If a refund is offered to you, a check will be mailed to you before May 1.”

The dissolution agency did not respond to a request for information from the Times. Vrbo also did not respond regarding the dissolution information.

Creating a plan before there is a problem

Edward Segal, who specializes in crisis management and is the author of the forthcoming book “Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies,” knows that every business will need to help at some point.

“What we are seeing now underscores the importance for every business and organization, including those in the travel industry, to prepare and know how to properly handle a crisis situation,” he said in an interview.

“Whether you are a major player or a small player, you really need to have a crisis management plan in place, and if you didn’t have it before the pandemic, you definitely need it by now. I have seen too many companies and organizations driving in the dark without headlights. ”

Having a path to follow guarantees your business is protected, but it is important, he said, “to protect the people who helped you succeed.”

Giving credits rather than repayments “doesn’t send a good message,” he said. Businesses “basically hold their money hostage and get an interest-free loan.”

And, he said, consumers will remember how they were treated. “If a consumer has been abused by anyone in the travel industry, this may influence their opinion of the entire industry in the future.”

This is advice to keep in mind as businesses anticipate recovery.

Do you have a travel problem, question or dilemma? Write to [email protected] We regret that we cannot respond to each request.