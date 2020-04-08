Red Sox Chris Sale thinks he may have had a coronavirus

Chris Sale did not start spring training with his teammates. A slight case of pneumonia held him back.

Now he wonders if this disease could be the new coronavirus that has become a global pandemic.

“If I had had it, someone in my family and many people in the park would have been infected,” said the injured Red Sox ace on a conference call. “It certainly crossed my mind.”

The sale was negative for the flu in February, before screening for coronavirus became widespread. He hopes that an antibody test, whenever available, will reveal whether he had a coronavirus.

Several minor Red Sox leaguers have been quarantined due to coronavirus problems at the start of spring training. And a minor league player from their system tested positive late last month. Two minor Yankee leaguers have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Whether or not there is a baseball season, it will not be part of it. The hard-handed left-hander recently underwent Tommy John surgery which completed his year. On Thursday, he can start rehabilitation after removing his cast.

“If you tell me the only thing I have to do is work hard to rehabilitate this elbow, here we are,” said Sale. “There is no more discussion.”