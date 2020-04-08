Ranking of the 10 best linebackers

Ryan Dunleavy of the Post gives his top 10 linebackers in the 2020 NFL Draft:

1. Isaiah Simmons, Clemson, 6-4, 238

Revolutionary Swiss knife that took 100 or more shots in five different positions last season. Can cover, rush and attack.

2. Patrick Queen, LSU, 6-0, 229

Undersized and just scratching the surface of potential, but playing with great energy and should be on the ground for the three lows.

3. Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma, 6-2, 241

Sitting line to sideline ball dog that explodes in tackles and can hide blankets / blitz because he is a fan of both.

4. Zack Baun, Wisconsin, 6-2, 238

First linebacker of the All-American consensus team in the history of the school. Athletic in coverage and always gets the best of blocking tight ends.

5. Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State, 6-1, 224

Undersized but versatile, highlighted by the combination of five sacks and eight defensive passes.

6. Malik Harrison, Ohio State, 6-3, 247

Mixed across linebacker positions and rarely missed a 1 on 1 tackle because it hits the center and wraps around his arms.

7. Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech, 6-0, 240

Rare four-time conference player who led his tackle team as a freshman and continued to play downhill.

8. Jacob Phillips, LSU, 6-3, 229

Filled with big Devin White shoes, fifth overall last year, with 113 tackles. Product of a good system or just becoming its own?

9. Troy Dye, Oregon, 6-3, 231

Knock on Dye is its ability to keep the weight on its mount and to resemble the inner linebacker that it is adapted to be in first and second position.

10. Markus Bailey, Purdue, 6-0, 235

Two knee injuries ending the season (2015, 2019) will scare some teams, but he plans well enough to take some slack for his teammates.

Sluggard

Baun: up from the Senior Bowl and could jump over Queen and Murray in the back half of the first round. Never stops jostling but much more than a shredder.

Fall fast

Dye. Like so many others who have not participated in the NFL Scouting Combine, the lack of work days and medical checkups is a dagger. Played through a partially torn meniscus last season.

Small school wonder

Logan Wilson, Wyoming, 6-2, 241: Three consecutive seasons of more than 100 tackles and 421 career tackles. Good read-reaction diagnostician.