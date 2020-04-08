Rangers’ Brendan Smith overcame self-inflicted obstacles to save his career

Part 15 of a series of the New York Rangers.

Jacob Trouba heard my question to Brendan Smith after training one day in February and laughed.

The question was whether Smith, who was used as a fourth-line winger of equal strength, but who moved to defense during the penalty kick, changed sticks when he changed assignments. I thought maybe a longer stick would be beneficial on the penalty spot.

Smith said that, you know, he never thought about it, but maybe it wasn’t a crazy idea and maybe he would think about it. Probably not, but maybe. Certainly he was polite.

At the end of this month, there was no longer any need for it. Because when the Rangers traded Brady Skjei to Carolina on the February 24 deadline and needed a left-back defenseman, they didn’t summon Libor Hajek from the AHL Wolf Pack, but instead sent Smith back to defense, where he has teamed up with Trouba for the team’s last nine games. Who was laughing now?

Seriously, though, guys, Smith had been a healthy scratch for the previous four games and eight of the previous 10 games. He had only played two full defense games at this point in the season in mid-February when Marc Staal and Tony DeAngelo were excluded for one game each.

But when he intervened next to Trouba, he did the work. Indeed, the pair did the job, for only three goals against in 110: 31 in tandem through these nine games played in the middle of a playoff race, by Naturalstattrick.com. It wasn’t the most elegant pair in franchise history, but the duo were physical and made it difficult for the opposition.

Smith has provided value all season, even if you think it’s crazy that an NHL team uses a defender on the wing. There are not many that fit the definition of this type of hybrid player.

Stu Bickel was the last Ranger to do so, playing wing and D for the 2011-12 team. A check of my notebook reveals, however, that number 41 has only played five of its 51 games this season, plus one in the playoffs.

A small flat here: you know that the third game in the series against the Capitals was multiplied by three before the victory of Marian Gaborik? It was the 20th game in NHL history, with a duration of 114: 41. Bickel was on the third pair that night with Michael Del Zotto. Bickel played three quarters for 3:24 and did not end up on the ice after 4:18 of the second period. He watched the final at 90:23 from the bench while Ryan McDonagh played 53:17, Dan Girardi, 44:26, Del Zotto, 43:33, Marc Staal, 40:34 and Anton Stralman, 28:00.

But the fatigue had nothing to do with the team’s ultimate defeat to the Devils in the conference final after needing 14 games to play the first two rounds. Of course not. But enough of that for now.

We all know that the contract that Smith scored after his excellent work in the 2017 playoffs against Montreal and Ottawa when he was paired with Skjei – four years at $ 4.525 million for a career defender who has become primarily a fourth row winger – did not resist well. But you have to remember how good Smith was in the playoffs after being acquired from Detroit by the deadline.

The problem was that Smith arrived at boot camp after a summer where he got married and attended many weddings. His game was so deficient that he was abandoned by the league at Hartford at 28 with more than 350 NHL games to his credit. He fought with Wolf Pack teammate Vinni Lettieri, broke his hand, and finished the year after 11 games. He seemed to be finished as an NHL player.

On the contrary, he reengaged, presented himself in great shape at the next camp and, almost as a shock, won a place on the list. It didn’t hurt that he and incoming coach David Quinn had a long-standing relationship since the coach tried to recruit Smith for Boston University. Apparently, Quinn didn’t blame him for choosing Wisconsin instead.

The obstacles were his own, of course, but Smith overcame them. The work he invested in resuming his career was truly impressive. Ideally, the Rangers will have a legitimate fourth-line winger next year and one of the young lefties can win a regular spot. This would jeopardize Smith’s tenure. If amnesty redemptions come into play, it would also endanger the position of No. 42.

But that does not change 2019-20 and the value provided by Smith in advance, and more critical on defense as a partner of Jacob Trouba.