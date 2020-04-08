Rand Paul recovered from a coronavirus, volunteer at the hospital

Senator Rand Paul is free to use the Senate gymnasium again – once it reopens.

Paul announced Tuesday that he had tested negative for COVID-19 just over two weeks after discovering that he had been diagnosed with the virus, adding that he is now a volunteer at a local hospital.

“I appreciate all the best wishes I have received,” the Kentucky Republican wrote on Twitter. “I have been retested and I am negative. I started volunteering at a local hospital to help members of my community who need medical help, including coronavirus patients. Together we will overcome this! “

Paul, who was a doctor before coming to the Senate, was castigated for spending the week waiting for his coronavirus results to interact with other lawmakers and aides and to use the Capitol Hill facilities.

The convinced libertarian defended himself at the time amid the controversy, claiming that he had no symptoms of the virus while he was roaming the Senate chambers.

“For those who want to criticize me for the lack of quarantine, know that if the rules on the tests had been followed to the letter, I would never have been tested and I would always walk in the corridors of the Capitol,” said Paul in a statement. statement after diagnosis.

“The current guidelines would not have asked me to be tested or quarantined. It was my extra precaution, out of concern for my damaged lung, that led me to get tested, ”he continued.

Paul was the first and, so far, the only senator to be diagnosed with coronavirus.