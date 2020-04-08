Quibi streaming service debuts in app downloads

Quibi, the new Hollywood streaming service, had a promising launch on Monday, with a wave of downloads that catapult it to become one of the most popular entertainment applications, according to the application analysis firm of San Francisco App Annie.

The startup ranked second for American entertainment apps for iPhone from 3 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday said App Annie. The number one application during this period, based on the number of hourly application downloads, was the TikTok video sharing application. Disney + is placed below Quibi in third place, followed by Netflix and Hulu, said the analysis firm.

The top five iPhone entertainment apps on Sunday were TikTok, followed by Disney +, Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, said App Annie. When Quibi was launched on Monday morning, Amazon was not among the top five.

“This is a good start for a brand new app without branding or established content like Disney +,” said Amir Ghodrati, director of market analysis for App Annie.

App Annie said the number of downloads was not immediately available.

Sensor Tower, a San Francisco-based company that tracks data from the app, said on Tuesday it estimated that more than 300,000 mobile phone users in the U.S. and Canada installed the app on Monday.

Sensor Tower compared Quibi to HBO Now, which launched on April 7, 2015, at 45,000 installations, and Disney +, which launched in the United States and Canada on November 12, to 4 million installations.

“Quibi’s release figures have been bolstered by a long pre-order period, which effectively helped upload a significant number of downloads on launch day,” said Randy Nelson, head of mobile information at Sensor Tower. sure a blog post.

Quibi, which broadcasts programs in ten minutes or less, charges $ 4.99 with the advertisements and $ 7.99 without the advertisements. The service started on Monday with 50 shows, including movies told in chapters like Sophie Turner’s thriller “Survive” and the “Punk’d” joke.

The company raised $ 1.75 billion and placed advertisements in major locations, including an advertisement for the Super Bowl which cost $ 5.6 million.

The service was launched at a time when more consumers are sheltering to avoid the rapid spread of the new coronavirus, which has caused 395 deaths in California. Quibi had been touted in the past as a streaming service for people on the go, who could watch these short, entertaining videos while waiting for their coffee or taking the metro.

Even before COVID-19 was released, some analysts were skeptical about whether people would be willing to pay for a short video when they can watch user-generated video for free on platforms like YouTube and TikTok. Other analysts, however, believe that Quibi could benefit from the surge in home viewing and consumer hunger for diversion entertainment.

Bulletin Unmissable stories from the L.A. Times Get all the most important news of the day with our Today’s Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning. You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

To encourage more consumers to try it, Quibi has extended its free trial to 90 days from two weeks. It also has a partnership with T-Mobile, which allows certain customers to receive Quibi under certain plans.

Quibi did not publish its own app download data, but said it was satisfied with its launch. Quibi said his app ranks third among the best apps in the Apple App Store, only behind the Zoom and TikTok video conferencing tool. In the entertainment category, Quibi finished second, behind TikTok, but ahead of Netflix and Disney, said Quibi.

“We are very pleased with our performance from day one,” said Quibi in a statement.

In one Publication on LinkedIn, Meg Whitman, CEO of Quibi, acknowledged that “the world today is in a place very different from what it was two weeks ago”.

“We hope Quibi will provide a little moment of laughter, inspiration or information during this unprecedented moment in our lives,” said Whitman in his article.