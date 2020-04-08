QB duels, hoop stars, spring sensations at the top of preparatory sports

Southern Californians have survived earthquakes, mudslides, forest fires, floods, smog alerts, heat alerts and Sigalerts. We are now experiencing our first pandemic in 100 years. Bring it on. People born and raised here always know there is a chance of going through difficult times, but no one is deterred.

It’s sad that the 2019-2020 sports season officially ends last week, but in the tradition of California Strong, let’s celebrate those who have made the most of an abridged school year.

In the fall, the Southland has had the best quarterback duo since the days when John Elway and Tom Ramsey got into it 40 years ago playing for rivals Granada Hills and Kennedy. Bryce Young of Santa Ana Mater Dei and DJ Uiagalelei of Bellflower St. John Bosco were pistols in the Wild West mode. Their rivalry ended with Uiagalelei rallying St. John Bosco by a 23 point deficit to defeat Mater Dei 39-34 in the final of Section 1 of the southern section.

The Corona del Mar trio of Ethan Garbers, John Humphreys and Mark Redman have proven that going to school in your neighborhood can always lead to success and happiness. They helped the Sea Kings reach 16-0, each winning a college scholarship. They will be the heroes of their hometown for years to come.

Redondo Union showed what talent and chemistry mean on the volleyball field, winning the Division 1 South Section Women’s Championship behind junior Kami Miner, whose father, Harold, was formerly the dunk champion NBA.

Eagle Rock amazed city champion Palisades 30 times to win the women’s open division volleyball title, making coach Tim Bergeron, who has been trying to reach the top for 12 years, cry.

In cross-country, no runner in the country was better than Nico Young of Newbury Park. Whenever he wanted to set a record, he did it. He ran the fastest high school run of three miles while winning section, state and national titles. Gatorade honored him as the national runner of the year.

In basketball, individual talent was off the charts. It was so good that NBA players showed up to watch the high school games. Chatsworth Sierra Canyon included All-Americans from McDonald’s, Brandon Boston and Ziaire Williams. The seven foot Evan Mobley represented Temecula Rancho Christian. Joshua Christopher entertained for Lakewood Mayfair.

There were so many exceptional sophomores that people couldn’t help but predict the greatness of Amari Bailey, Skyy Clark, Dior Johnson, Dylan Andrews, Kijani Wright and Tajavis Miller.

The girls’ season spawned a 14-year-old freshman phenomenon, Juju Watkins of Los Angeles Windward. She scored an average of 21 points while playing against the best teams. There was Studio City Harvard-Westlake junior Kiki Iriafen, who averaged 23.3 points and 15 rebounds. Santa Ana Mater Dei won the women’s title of the open section of the south section with largely talented subclasses.

The baseball season lasted less than a month, but No. 1 Orange Lutheran won its first eight games and a crowd of over 1,500 filled the Grand Parc at Irvine to see Max Rajcic’s confrontation with Jason Jones from La Mirada. It was # 1 against # 2 and Orange Lutheran won 2-0. Rajcic conceded a hit in a full game.

The city’s three-time defending champion, Lake Balboa Birmingham, started the season with a loss to Burbank Burroughs. Just when everyone thought there might be a new champion, Birmingham gave San Juan Capistrano JSerra their first 2-1 defeat. Albert Garcia was the main contender for the return player of the year, resuming the form of his second season on the mound.

In softball, Los Alamitos won their first 10 games and seemed poised to face 11-1 Norco for southern section supremacy.

Lacrosse was finally approved as the official sport of the southern section. Then the coronavirus struck. End of the season.

It was weird, strange, frustrating. We are stuck at home with social estrangement and self-isolation using the computer and the smartphone to stay in touch while waiting for the clear sign to resume sport. Be patient. Be strong in California.