PS5: Sony unveils its new DualSense controller for the new generation console

“DualSense marks a dramatic change from our previous controller offerings and shows how confident we are in making a generational leap with PS5,” said Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment in a statement. “The new controller, along with the many innovative features of the PS5, will be transformative for gaming.”
A “Share” button for taking screenshots, videos and live broadcasts has been replaced with a “Create” button that will perform a similar function. Sony said more details on the new button will be released later.
The DualSense controller is available in a white and black design. The new controller has been redesigned to feel smaller than it looks, Sony wrote on Tuesday. The company said it went through “hundreds of models in the past few years” before settling on it.
Tuesday’s blog reconfirmed that the console is still slated for release during the holiday season this year. Several analysts, including Jefferies Group and DFC Intelligence, have predicted that the ongoing pandemic could delay delivery of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. “They may be delayed in 2021,” DFC wrote in an email on March 27 .
