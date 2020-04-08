PS5: Sony unveils its new DualSense controller for the new generation console

The new DualSense wireless controller offers more immersive 3D sound, improved tactile sensations via haptic feedback, such as rumbling and shaking, so that users can better feel what is happening in a game. The new controller also has built-in microphones for quick chat with friends, although Sony recommends using headphones for longer conversations.

“DualSense marks a dramatic change from our previous controller offerings and shows how confident we are in making a generational leap with PS5,” said Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment in a statement. “The new controller, along with the many innovative features of the PS5, will be transformative for gaming.”

A “Share” button for taking screenshots, videos and live broadcasts has been replaced with a “Create” button that will perform a similar function. Sony said more details on the new button will be released later.

The DualSense controller is available in a white and black design. The new controller has been redesigned to feel smaller than it looks, Sony wrote on Tuesday. The company said it went through “hundreds of models in the past few years” before settling on it.