Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s coronavirus fever decreases in USI

British Prime Minister Coris virus Boris Johnson’s fever started to decrease while he remained in intensive care on Wednesday – while Queen Elizabeth II sent a message of support to her pregnant fiancee, reports said.

Johnson, 55, showed promising signs as he spent his second night in an intensive care unit, where he still did not need a ventilator, The London Times reported.

“He is comfortable and in a good mood,” said Health Minister Edward Argar at ITV’s “Good Morning Britain”, according to the Times.

The New York-born leader is treated at St Thomas’s Hospital in London by a team led by the UK’s leading lung doctor, Dr. Richard Leach, according to the Daily Telegraph.

“Richard is a brilliant doctor who knows everything there is to know about respiratory care. It has saved thousands of lives, “a former colleague told the British newspaper.

“The Prime Minister could not be in better hands.”

While in intensive care, the Queen revealed that she had sent a personal message to PM’s fiancée Carrie Symonds, who was isolated at home while being struck by symptoms of the virus, isolating her at home.

“Her Majesty said that she was in her thoughts and that she wished the Prime Minister a full and speedy recovery”, said the official royal family Twitter account.

However, not everyone was so supportive – with a city mayor who caused outrage by writing on Facebook that he “deserves it all” because he is “one of the worst PMs that we never had. “

Sheila Oakes, the mayor of Heanor in Derbyshire, later apologized, tell the BBC she “made a mistake”.

“I didn’t think what I said would upset so many people. It is not a good thing to say, “she said of the huge aftermath.