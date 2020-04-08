Premarket: Why stocks are stuck in limbo

What’s going on: Inventories soared earlier this week at the news that efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic may start to pay off in Spain, Italy and New York.

Since then, massive volatility has returned. In the last trading hour on Tuesday, the S&P 500 gained 1%, then fell 1.2%, then rallied 1.3%, then fell 1.5% again. The index finished down 0.2%.

Driving the swings is a lack of clarity as to whether the coronavirus is effectively contained and how quickly people can get back to work. Deaths and infections appear to be slowing in Italy, Spain and France, which are among the hardest hit countries in Europe. The United States, meanwhile, recorded a record number of deaths on Tuesday.

“We have now reached a point where this is the big unknown, and that is how long these blockages will last and how well we will get out of them,” Nicholas Hyett, equity analyst at Hargreaves told me. Lansdown. In the meantime, he said, investors are in “limbo”.

There is also a dearth of hard data from companies showing the impact of the virus on profits and detailing the amount of money in their possession, said Hyett.

“The stock market rallies of the past two days are despite the fact that neither the economic data nor the results have really started to reveal the enormity of the economic crisis in which the world has plunged in recent weeks”, Michael Every and Jane from Rabobank Foley told clients Wednesday.

Without this information, it is difficult to predict whether the markets will definitely be at their lowest, said Hyett.

“It is very difficult to see if we have had a real trough in the market and if people are ready to hold on to this level, or if what we are seeing is a break from breathing,” he said.

No European stimulus agreement despite night talks

After 16 hours of discussions held by videoconference, eurozone officials are struggling to agree on measures that would provide additional support to workers and businesses devastated by the new coronavirus.

Most recent: finance ministers representing 19 countries using the euro negotiations suspended on a new bailout on Wednesday, saying they would meet again on Thursday.

The Portuguese Mário Centeno, who is president of the Eurogroup, said that the finance ministers “were close to an agreement but we are not there yet”.

The plan is expected to include a new line of credit for governments using the euro, as well as hundreds of billions of dollars in loan guarantees for businesses and support for workers. Yet longstanding divisions between countries have complicated efforts to provide a collective budget response.

Italy would continue to press for an agreement providing for the joint issuance of debts, or “corona bonds”, in order to raise long-term funds for member states to fight back on the aftermath of the crisis. The German finance minister tweeted that member states should allow a good compromise.

Just arrived: the economic context is deteriorating rapidly as the discussions continue. The French central bank said on Wednesday that the country’s economy had shrunk by about 6% in the first three months of the year, the worst contraction since 1968.

Oil markets are tough before big OPEC meeting

Oil prices remain volatile as investors anticipate a large meeting on Thursday between OPEC and other energy producers, including Russia.

Crude oil Brent, the global benchmark, rose 0.7% to $ 32.10 a barrel Wednesday after falling 3.6% on Tuesday.

The backdrop: traders desperately want Saudi Arabia and Russia to strike a deal to limit production, helping to push up prices that fell more than 50% from their highs in early January.

“On the oil market, it seems calm before the storm,” Wednesday told Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets for consultancy Rystad Energy. “At the moment, prices are so volatile that any news or leaks in the direction of negotiations could move them anyway.”

President Donald Trump is also seeking an agreement. He threatened to slapping tariffs on foreign oil if Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman fail to reach an agreement.

But this strategy may not work, given that the United States imports little crude oil from Saudi Arabia and Russia these days, according to my CNN Business colleague Matt Egan. This limits Trump’s influence.

following

The American Federal Reserve publishes the minutes at 2 p.m. AND since its March 15 meeting. It was at this point that the central bank decided to cut its key rate close to zero.

Coming tomorrow: OPEC and other major producers are expected to meet practically as investors hope that Saudi Arabia and Russia can reach an agreement to limit production and raise prices.