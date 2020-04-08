Pre-filled communion cups take off as churches adapt to social estrangement

“Our phones have kept ringing in the past two weeks,” said Israel Idonije, a former NFL player with the Chicago Bears who founded the company in 2009.
In February, the company produced 300,000 of its pre-filled cups a day; in March, that figure doubled to 600,000 a day, said Idonije. Blessed Communion manufactures the mugs in a 15,000 square foot facility for customers, including churches, ministries, faith organizations and individuals around the world.
The increase in demand for mugs has coincided with the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Typically, during the traditional Mass, the faithful come one by one to take communion. The priest offers the Eucharist, a round plate, either in their mouth or in their hand. During a special mass, such as Easter Mass, they also offer wine in a shared cup.
To meet demand, Idonije is prioritizing bulk orders “from 250 to 500 cups,” he said. (100 cups cost $ 24.97)
“We are running a lean business of 20 people. Our facility is still operating and we are taking every precaution to keep the facility sanitized and all employees protected,” he said. The company has annual sales of $ 2 million and is profitable.
With many small businesses closed or online, Idonije hopes to be able to continue producing the cups for as long as possible.
“We are considered an essential business, so we have remained open,” he said. “We are up to the task and faith is what we rely on in difficult times.”
Parking services
Disposable pre-filled communion mugs, or “communion mugs,” for Methodist churches have also exploded in popularity. Methodists, like Catholics, take communion.
“They’ve been around for a while, but are in high demand today,” said Blake Aldridge, executive director of marketing and e-commerce for Cokesbury. The Nashville, Tennessee company has been manufacturing private label supplies for Methodist churches since the late 18th century. It now supplies products to institutions affiliated with various faiths.
Sales of Cokesbury pre-filled cups increased 1000% in March 2020 compared to March 2019.
“We continue to run out of stock and are restocking as soon as possible,” said Aldridge.
Some churches, he said, send the pre-filled communion cups to their congregants so they are ready for live service.
“We have also heard of churches that service in large parking lots and broadcast the service on a radio station,” said Aldridge.
He said that the faithful park at a safe distance from each other and participate via the radio channel and with their pre-filled communion cups.
“In times of challenge, churches come together to keep the community together,” said Aldridge.
