Pre-filled communion cups take off as churches adapt to social estrangement

Chicago-based Blessed Communion, which manufactures pre-filled disposable communion cups, has seen a deluge of orders Easter Sunday . The cups are sealed with grape juice at the bottom and a single blister sealed in a separate compartment on the top.

“Our phones have kept ringing in the past two weeks,” said Israel Idonije, a former NFL player with the Chicago Bears who founded the company in 2009.

In February, the company produced 300,000 of its pre-filled cups a day; in March, that figure doubled to 600,000 a day, said Idonije. Blessed Communion manufactures the mugs in a 15,000 square foot facility for customers, including churches, ministries, faith organizations and individuals around the world.

The increase in demand for mugs has coincided with the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

There are at least 368,449 cases of coronavirus and at least 10,993 people died according to the Johns Hopkins University case count in the United States, which now has the highest number of known virus cases. Globally, the new coronavirus has infected more than 1.3 million people and killed more than 69,000 people. Some churches in closed cities, with home maintenance orders for all but essential workers, have also closed. They rather propose virtual services by broadcasting them live to their followers. Idonije, whose parents were ministers, said his company supports both churches that are live broadcast services and those that continue to open their doors for mass but wish to offer Holy Communion in a more sanitary manner. maintaining a social distance. Typically, during the traditional Mass, the faithful come one by one to take communion. The priest offers the Eucharist, a round plate, either in their mouth or in their hand. During a special mass, such as Easter Mass, they also offer wine in a shared cup. With pre-filled communion cups, Idonije said that the faithful can always fully participate in the mass. Some Church leaders found communion at home acceptable during the pandemic. To meet demand, Idonije is prioritizing bulk orders “from 250 to 500 cups,” he said. (100 cups cost $ 24.97) “We are running a lean business of 20 people. Our facility is still operating and we are taking every precaution to keep the facility sanitized and all employees protected,” he said. The company has annual sales of $ 2 million and is profitable. With many small businesses closed or online, Idonije hopes to be able to continue producing the cups for as long as possible. “We are considered an essential business, so we have remained open,” he said. “We are up to the task and faith is what we rely on in difficult times.” Parking services Disposable pre-filled communion mugs, or “communion mugs,” for Methodist churches have also exploded in popularity. Methodists, like Catholics, take communion. “They’ve been around for a while, but are in high demand today,” said Blake Aldridge, executive director of marketing and e-commerce for Cokesbury. The Nashville, Tennessee company has been manufacturing private label supplies for Methodist churches since the late 18th century. It now supplies products to institutions affiliated with various faiths. Sales of Cokesbury pre-filled cups increased 1000% in March 2020 compared to March 2019. “We continue to run out of stock and are restocking as soon as possible,” said Aldridge. Some churches, he said, send the pre-filled communion cups to their congregants so they are ready for live service. “We have also heard of churches that service in large parking lots and broadcast the service on a radio station,” said Aldridge. He said that the faithful park at a safe distance from each other and participate via the radio channel and with their pre-filled communion cups. “In times of challenge, churches come together to keep the community together,” said Aldridge.

