Pope: the coronavirus pandemic could be nature’s response to the climate crisis

In an email interview published on Wednesday in The Tablet and Commonwealth magazines, the pontiff said that the epidemic offered an opportunity to slow down the rate of production and consumption and to learn to understand and contemplate the natural world. .

“We have not responded to partial disasters. Who is now talking about the fires in Australia, or remembers that 18 months ago a boat could cross the North Pole because the glaciers had all melted? Who is now talking about the floods? ” said the Pope.

“I don’t know if these are vengeances from nature, but they are certainly responses from nature,” he added.

The 83-year-old pope, who has a lung damaged by an infection in his twenties, has been tested twice negative for the new coronavirus. He is away from anyone who could be infected with the virus, takes his meals in his private quarters and uses hand sanitizer before and after meeting with guests, the Vatican press office said. Pope Francis also said in the interview that he is recovering from his bronchitis and praying even more for his Vatican residency during this “period of great uncertainty”. François also revealed that he went to confession every Tuesday to ask for forgiveness for his selfishness. “I take care of things there,” he said. He also criticized the response to the epidemic, saying that the homeless should be quarantined in hotels and not in parking lots. “A photo appeared the other day of a parking lot in Las Vegas where they [the homeless] had been quarantined. And the hotels were empty. But the homeless cannot go to the hotel, “said the Pope. “It is time to see the poor,” he said, adding that society often treats those who need it as “rescued animals”. The pope also warned of the rise of populist politicians – who he says make speeches reminiscent of Hitler in 1933 – and others who focus solely on the economy. He expressed concern about “the hypocrisy of certain political figures who speak of coping with the crisis, of the problem of world hunger, but who in the meantime are manufacturing arms”. The Pope encouraged those in detention to find creative ways to be at home. “Take care of yourself for a future to come,” said Francis.

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/08/europe/pope-francis-coronavirus-nature-response-intl/index.html