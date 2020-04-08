Plastic bag ban reverses amid coronavirus panic

The spread of the coronavirus threatens to resuscitate environmentally destructive single-use plastic bags, with a multitude of states and cities suspending previously approved bans and some even reversing the course.

Massachusetts, where 130 cities and towns had banned single-use plastic bags, reversed the position last week and instead banned reusable tote bags. San Francisco, which was one of the first US cities to ban plastic bags, in 2007 this week banned bags, cups and other reusable items. Colorado, Illinois, Maryland and New Hampshire either stopped applying their plastic bag ban, or simply banned reusable items.

In Seattle, food co-ops have told their customers not to bring their own bags, said Molly Moon, who owns a local chain of ice cream stores.

“I’m kind of a hippie and I bring my own bags to grocery stores, and now we’re not allowed to,” said Moon. “When the hippies tell you not to bring your own bags, you know things are real.”

The plastics industry is eager to capitalize on the public’s new attention to cleanliness. In March, the Plastic Industry Association wrote to US Secretary of Health Alex Azar asking him to “make a public statement on the health and safety benefits of single-use plastics,” according to a letter obtained by Politico.

The problem: there is no science to conclude that plastic is less likely to transmit coronavirus than other surfaces. A recent study found that the virus that causes COVID-19 can survive on plastic for up to three days. The study, published in the New England Medical Journal, also found that the pathogen can survive on paper for 24 hours (the researchers did not test the fabric or mesh.)

Another study in the Journal of Hospital Infection examined various types of coronaviruses, but not the one that causes COVID-19, and found that they persist for up to five days on surfaces like paper and plastic.

“I don’t see how using plastic would make you safer for COVID-19,” said Brian Nichols, associate professor of biological science at Seton Hall University who studies viruses.

“What these studies tell us is that there is a viable virus around, and we need to take precautions,” added Nichols.

The risk of catching the coronavirus from a contaminated surface remains uncertain, said public health experts. Meanwhile, calls for the return of plastic falsely confuse older studies on reusable bags with more recent research on coronaviruses.

“They’re taking these new studies on coronavirus on surfaces and breaking them up with these old studies,” said Ivy Schlegel, research specialist at Greenpeace USA. Schlegel a trace the push to bring plastic back to think tanks and researchers related to the plastic industry.

One recently cited study as of 2011, which revealed that buyers rarely wash reusable bags, was paid for by the American Chemistry Council, a supporter of plastic. Another study traced an epidemic of gastroenteritis in a shopping bag that had been in a hotel room overnight with a seriously ill person. A third study cited in the plastics industry letter found bacteria on reusable bags, but did not test for viruses.

Schlegel pointed out that while reusable bags can transmit disease, so could the handbags, backpacks and even clothes that buyers regularly take to grocery stores.

“Not to say that it is not a possible vector, but the gap is so wide with our understanding that COVID is spreading, and the idea that grocery bags transmit a unique type of disease is suspect”, a she said.

To reduce your chances of getting the new coronavirus, scientists recommend cleaning the surfaces and washing your hands frequently rather than attaching one type of material to another. Nichols suggested washing tote bags regularly with the cloth to kill viruses, or simply letting them sit outside or in a garage for several weeks to let any virus die by itself.

Vineet Menachery, assistant professor of microbiology in the medical branch of the University of Texas, also recommended washing the bags regularly or wiping them with a sanitary wipe, which would destroy the virus in less than 60 seconds, he said. he declares. Grist. He also noted that credit card touch screens are more likely to carry viruses than shopping bags.

“Everyone has a hard time understanding the virus, and the [plastic] the industry portrays it as black and white, “said Schlegel.” It’s about training people to believe that plastic is the most hygienic, which we don’t know – in fact, it could be the opposite. “

Megan Cerullo of CBS News contributed to the report.