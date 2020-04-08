PGA golfer Jeff Sluman gets what he paid for in Florida city home

Nothing won, nothing lost for golfer Jeff Sluman at Delray Beach, Florida. Records show that the PGA Tour veteran sold his waterfront townhouse in the region for $ 3.65 million, the same price as Sluman paid in 2017.

One of 10 residences nestled in the enclave of the Seagate Yacht Club, the elegant house opens directly onto the marina and the Intracoastal waterway. The exterior catches the eye with four forward-facing balconies, a glass garage and crisp shades of white and gray.

Four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and a handful of hardwood-lined living spaces complete the 4,486 square foot floor plan. The living room, dining room, living room and master bedroom all open onto balconies. The chef’s kitchen adds a wine cellar.

An elevator and a three-story staircase cross the bright interior, which goes up to a spacious roof terrace with an outdoor kitchen and a fireplace. Downstairs are a swimming pool, a covered patio and a small lawn lawn.

Nicholas Malinosky of Douglas Elliman held the list. Pamela Stolle Agran of Lang Realty represented the buyer.

Active since the 1980s, Sluman has accumulated 18 professional victories – including six on the PGA Tour – during his career. The 62-year-old won the PGA Championship in 1988 and placed second at the US Open four years later.