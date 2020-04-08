PETA looking for good deals

Animal rights group PETA is shopping – for cheap stocks.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has raised funds in nearly two dozen clothing companies, including Ralph Lauren, Urban Outfitters, Guess and Ugg, the owner of Deckers Outdoor Corporation, for the right to attend their annual meetings. shareholders and push them to abandon woolen, mohair and cashmere clothing.

With clothing company shares down almost 30% – Ralph Lauren shares have fallen 26% in the last month to $ 74.73 – PETA will have a vote at many other shareholder meetings .

It’s not a new strategy for the animal rights group, which bought $ 4,000 worth of Canada Goose stock and made 40 protesters disguised as mutilated coyotes and bloody geese outside the stock market from New York on March 16, 2017, when the company went public.

“We plan to attend dozens of meetings this year to speak in support of our resolutions or to ask the CEO a question,” Jennifer Behr, corporate responsibility officer at PETA, told The Post. .

On Wednesday, PETA attends Levi’s annual virtual meeting to argue that the leather patch should be replaced by vegan leather.