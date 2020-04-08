Pennsylvania’s colorful Graffiti Highway is permanently closed

(CNN) – Pennsylvania’s Graffiti Highway, an abandoned stretch of road that has become an unofficial tourist attraction, is covered with trucks of earth to deter intruders.

The state says the area is extremely dangerous, but that hasn’t stopped people from coming to see and add to the graffiti that has covered the ¾ mile section for the past decade.

CNN WNEP affiliate reported On Monday, the crews of a local coal company hired to transport soil worked to cover the highway as tourists came to take a last look.

“We will bring about 400 loads of material, then we will level it, then we will probably plant it, and I hope there will be trees and grass growing there,” said Vincent Guarna of Fox Coal Company. WNEP.

Guarna told WNEP that Pagnotti Enterprises, who owns the property, hired them to cover the “Graffiti Highway” because of liability issues and concerns that large crowds would gather there.

CNN could not reach Pagnotti Enterprises for comment.

“I think a few weeks ago there was a fire there, people are just starting to burn down,” Guarna told WNEP. “They are doing a lot of damage to the community there, and it is time for it to end now.”

He said it would take three or four days to travel the route.

A visitor told WNEP that he had seen online videos of people having parties.

“I guess the owners have had enough and have decided that they are going to fill it all up,” said Anthony Procopio to WNEP.

Centralia is about an hour northeast of Hershey, Pennsylvania, and once housed about 1,200 people. It is now almost abandoned due to the fire.

Authorities started the fire in 1962 to clean up a landfill, but the flames ignited a coal seam that flows under the city. It’s been burning since, by state

The US Congress allocated $ 42 million in 1984 to move homes and businesses in the city. The state reports that only five households stayed in Centralia in 2013.

Many of the city’s properties have been demolished, but tourists still come to see what is left of the ghost town and the graffiti-covered highway, which occasionally emanates from cracks in the asphalt.

“It’s pretty cool, the story behind it is cool,” Hannah Quinn, who came from Harrisburg to see the highway, told WNEP. “I guess they said it was an abandoned city and some scary stuff.”