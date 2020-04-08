Pay 0 interest until 2022- CompareCards.com

Banks are now offering incredibly long periods of 0% Intro APR interest. If you have a balance on a high interest credit card or are planning to make a big purchase in the coming months, it’s time to switch cards and save some money.

Our credit card experts have selected the cards below because of their long offering 0% APR interest rate. These offers range from 12 months to 21 months 0% Intro APR!

Compare these cards and find the one that works best for you.

If you want 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for more than a year, no annual fees, no overseas transaction fees, no over limit fees and a free pass the first time you miss a payment, the Discover it® chrome credit card comes with everything you need want! Cardholders get an introductory APR of 0% for 14 months on purchases and balance transfers, then variable from 11.99% to 22.99%. With the Chrome Discover it® credit card, you can earn 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $ 1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. Plus, get an unlimited 1% refund on all other purchases – automatically. Rewards can be redeemed at any time and never expire. Cardholders can choose to have their cash back credited to their account, donate it to a charity of their choice, or pay for items at certain online retailers. As an exclusive offer, Discover will automatically match any cash back rewards you earn at the end of your first year of card membership. In addition to the many cash back options, this credit card also offers a free FICO® credit score on monthly statements, online and on the Discover mobile app. Cardholders will also not have any responsibility for fraud on unauthorized purchases.

Intro APR 0% for 14 months on purchases and balance transfers *

Reward rate Earn 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $ 1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. Plus, get an unlimited 1% refund on all other purchases – automatically.

APR in progress 11.99% – 22.99% Variable * Strong points INTRO OFFER: Discover will match ALL cash back rewards you earn at the end of your first year, automatically. There is no registration. And no limit to how much is.

Earn 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $ 1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. Plus, get an unlimited 1% refund on all other purchases – automatically.

Redeem your cash back for any amount, anytime. Cash rewards never expire.

100% American customer service.

Get your free credit score card with your FICO® credit score, number of recent requests and more.

Get an alert if we find your social security number on one of the thousands of dark websites. * Activate for free.

No annual fees.

See rates and fees

Take control of your finances with the Wells Fargo Platinum card with one of the longest 0% introductory APR offers on purchases and balance transfers. This $ 0 annual fee card gives you a long APR 0% introduction for 18 months on balance transfers eligible on balance transfers. If you only make the minimum payments on high interest credit card debt, it could take years to pay it off. Using a card like this means that every penny you pay during the introductory period will be used to pay off your balance. If you are looking to make a big purchase, you will also get a long APR 0% introduction for 18 months on purchases with this card. Wells Fargo is one of the few card issuers to offer generous protection for cellphones. This card offers up to $ 600 protection on your cell phone (subject to a $ 25 deductible) against covered damage or theft when you pay your monthly cell phone bill with your Wells Fargo Platinum card. This card gives you all the tools you need to save on interest.

Strong points Pay balances instead of interest with Wells Fargo APR’s longest intro

$ 0 annual fee

Get up to $ 600 protection on your cell phone (subject to a $ 25 deductible) against covered damage or theft when you pay your monthly cell phone bill with your Wells Fargo Platinum card

Easy access to your FICO® credit score with Wells Fargo Online®

Zero liability protection for unauthorized transactions reported promptly

Practical tools to create a budget and manage your expenses with My Money Map

Select “Apply Now” to learn more about the features, terms and conditions of the product

See rates and fees

This card shines from the start with a solid cash enrollment bonus and a relatively low spending requirement to get it. You can earn unlimited cash rewards of 1.5% on your purchases and earn a cash bonus of $ 150 after spending $ 500 in the first 3 months. This card offers a generous APR introduction of 0% for 15 months on purchases and then from 13.99% to 25.99% (variable). You will also get up to $ 600 protection on your cell phone (subject to a $ 25 deductible) against covered damage or theft when you pay your monthly cell phone bill with your Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card . Wells Fargo Card Rewards will not expire as long as your account remains open and never worry about rotating categories when you earn rewards on all purchases with this card in your wallet. Get it all for $ 0 annual fee! If you’re looking for an easy-to-use cash back card, a big sign-up bonus and a long 0% APR on purchases, this is a great option for you.

Reward rate Earn unlimited 1.5% rewards on purchases

Sign up bonus Earn $ 150 cash reward *

Price of the digital wallet Enjoy 1.8% cash rewards with Apple Pay® or Google Pay ™ in the first 12 months * Strong points Earn a $ 150 cash bonus after spending $ 500 in the first 3 months

Earn unlimited 1.5% rewards on purchases

Enjoy 1.8% cash rewards on purchases from qualified digital wallets, such as Apple Pay® or Google Pay ™, in the first 12 months after opening the account

No category restriction or registration and cash reward expires as long as your account remains open

Get up to $ 600 protection on your cell phone (subject to a $ 25 deductible) against covered damage or theft when you pay your monthly cell phone bill with your Visa Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card

$ 0 annual fee

Select “Apply Now” to learn more about product features, terms and conditions

See rates and fees

If you’re in the mood for rich travel and dining rewards with an annual fee of $ 0, this card deserves your attention. Get one of the most generous sign-up bonuses available on a $ 0 annual fee card. Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $ 1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months – that’s a refund value of $ 200! Earn 3X points on popular restaurants, orders and streaming services, 3X points on gas stations, public transit and transit, and 3X points on travel, including flights, hotels, homestays and car rentals. Earn 1X points on other purchases. You could save hundreds of dollars on interest with generous 0% interest on purchases and balance transfers. Get an introduction of 0% APR for 12 months on purchases and an introduction of 0% APR for 12 months on eligible balance transfers on balance transfers. The earning power of this card matches and exceeds some of the best premium reward cards without the annual fee. Wells Fargo extends the traditional definition of travel to include such things as homestays, gas stations, parking and tolls. If you’re hungry for triple reward points on one of the broadest definitions of food, travel and public transportation and popular streaming services, this attractive offer is hard to pass up.

Reward rate Earn 3X points on popular restaurants, orders and streaming services, 3X points on gas stations, public transit and transit, and 3X points on travel, including flights, hotels, homestays and car rentals. Earn 1X points on other purchases.

Introductory APR 0% for 12 months on eligible purchases and balance transfers

APR in progress 13.99% -25.99% (variable) Strong points Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $ 1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months – that’s a cash value of $ 200

$ 0 annual fee and no foreign currency conversion fees

Earn 3X points when eating out and ordering

Earn 3X points on travel, including flights, hotels, homestays and car rentals

Earn 3X points on gas stations, carpooling and public transportation

Earn 3X points on popular streaming services

Earn 1X points on other purchases

Select “Apply Now” to learn more about the features, terms and conditions of the product

See rates and fees

Do you want to transfer your balance? Transfer your high interest debt to Citi Simplicity® Card – No late fees with a 0% APR intro for 21 months on balance transfers. Additionally, you will get a generous 0% APR introduction for 12 months on purchases. Once the introductory periods have ended, a APR of 14.74% to 24.74% (variable) applies.

Apply now for one of these 0% intro APR cards and say goodbye to the high monthly interest charges!