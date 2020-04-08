Paul Walker’s daughter shares rare video of him

Meadow Walker, 21, posted a private video of her wishing her father a happy birthday before he died in a car accident in 2013.

The youngest Walker posted the video to her verified Instagram account on Tuesday.

“I never thought of sharing that. But it seemed good to me,” she wrote in the caption for the video. “Be good. I love you. Stay safe. Xx.”

“Fast and Furious” actor turned 40, weeks before being killed in an accident in which he was the only passenger in a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT that struck a light pole and caught fire in a park of Valencia community offices in Santa Clarita, about 30 miles north of Hollywood.

The car was driven by his racing partner, Roger Rodas, who also died in the accident.

In the video published by Meadow Walker, she surprises her father.

“Happy birthday,” she told him in the video.

“You just scared me,” said Paul, hugging his daughter “What are you doing? No way.”

Since the death of his father, Meadow Walker has continued his good works with the Paul Walker Foundation which according to his site seeks to “serve as a lasting light to Paul’s unique spirit, his far-reaching goals and his spontaneous good will”.

