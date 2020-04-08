Passover 2020: this year, the plague is real

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads around the world, some parallels are hard to miss.

“The plagues are at the heart of the Seder experience,” says Rabbi Elana Friedman, chaplain of Jewish life at Duke University. “This year, it looks like we have an 11th plague around us.”

But the holidays, which start Wednesday evening and last 8 days, will be very different this year.

Pre-Passover gatherings in synagogues have been canceled. Social distances and travel restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the virus prohibit large gatherings at home. Many trips to the supermarket for horseradish and bitter herbs are also prohibited. Likewise, the craft industry created by the Passover journeys.

Most importantly, many Jews mourn the loss of one of the greatest pleasures of Passover – the gathering of family generations under the same roof, at the same table.

“The inability to spend Passover with their grandparents has been very difficult for many students, and they mourn the loss of it,” says Friedman. “At the same time, they realize the risks and that it is not safe for all of us to celebrate the holidays together.”

Many Jews host virtual seders

Now, as young couples prepare to welcome their first seders, the rabbis send encouragement and advice on the text. Some elderly Jews may spend Passover alone, their first familyless in decades. And some families that span multiple generations – from bubbe to baby – will need to meet via technology or not at all.

Jews of more liberal traditions have already prepared to host virtual seders on sites like A table , which brings together Jews for community gatherings on Shabbat and Holy Days.

The website will host 800 seders online this year, said CEO and founder Aliza Kline, up from 200 last year. Some of the seders have posted so far: the Seder-in-Place, Sederstream, Pandemic Passover, May the Plague Passover Us and, poignantly, the orphan Seder.

Kline says her own parents, both 80, live just four blocks from New York City. This Passover, they will stay four blocks away.

“My father taught me how to make matzoh. Now thousands of people are going to learn how to make matzoh on their own,” she says. “There is something really beautiful in there.”

Old ritual takes on new importance

Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for the Reform of Judaism, says it will be the first year that his family will be separated for Passover. One of his three sons will stay where he lives in Washington, DC, rather than going to New York.

“We have had all kinds of Easter over the years, but we have not had an Easter without our children,” says Jacobs. “I already regret having everyone around the table.”

Jacobs says he is hosting a seder on Zoom on Wednesday, when he expects about 35 people to connect.

Customers will notice that Jacbos has adapted some aspects of the Passover rituals to deal with the current pandemic. An often overlooked part of the seder, said the rabbi, is ritual hand washing.

This year, Jacobs will ask everyone on the Zoom seder not to just wash their hands symbolically but to do it for real, for 20 seconds, as health officials have advised to prevent contagion.

“Washing your hands is saving lives, not just ours, but the people around us,” says Jacobs.

Certain traditions are adapted or scuttled

This year there are Haggadot – prayer books that guide the seder – for almost any situation, including one called “ The Four Children and Covid-19 “, Which replaces the questions on Jewish history traditionally asked by children among seders by contemporaries.

Another text, “ Ideas for the Solo Seder Recognizes that many Jews could celebrate their first Passover alone this year.

“The right Seder for you this year could include matzoh and cream cheese, a good book and sleep,” he says. “Maybe that is all you want, and it is perfectly fine.”

Even the traditionalist currents of Judaism have been more lenient this year, say Jewish experts. For example, some rabbis have indicated that households do not need to burn all leavened bread before Passover this year, is the usual custom

“They can throw it in the trash … [in] as dignified as possible, ”said Rabbi Yaakov Glasser, dean of the Center for Jewish Future at Yeshiva University in New York.

In one exception just for this year , the rabbinical assembly of the conservative jewish movement declared that the diffusion of seders on line was acceptable.

Other rabbis advised Jews to buy much of the traditional food online to limit travel to the market. In fact, Orthodox rabbis have banned all travel, including family visits, to the same city.

Glasser says that Orthodox rabbis realize that some Jews may feel alone in celebrating Passover, but that videoconferencing on Holy Day is not allowed. Instead, the rabbis encouraged dispersed families to come together online before the start of Passover on Wednesday evening and make other accommodations for those for whom isolation poses challenges to their mental health.

the Chabad movement Hasidic Jews also banned videoconferencing on Passover, said spokesman Motti Seligson.

Instead, the organization encourages Jews to “be their own Moses” and run seders at home. To this end, Chabad sent some 250,000 Seder-to-go kits to Jews across the country.

“A seder is not a screen experience,” says Seligson. “It’s interactive. You go through the seder stages and you feel, touch and feel. You talk to people around the table. It’s something we’ve been doing for thousands of years. And we’re going to do it this year, too. ”