Passengers of Greg Mortimer to be evacuated after nearly 60% positive test for coronaviru

Of the 217 people on board, 128 passengers and crew members have now tested positive for the virus.

Passengers from Europe and the United States who have tested positive for the coronavirus, however, will need to stay on board until they test negative, after which they may be able to depart via Brazil, said Aurora.

All passengers will be retested every two or three days, according to the company’s website.

In a statement released earlier this month, Aurora said the ship’s doctor had developed a fever and “we are providing voluntary medical assistance”. The cruise operator added that he had “formally forwarded our request” to the Uruguayan authorities to authorize the ship to dock and disembark passengers, but has so far been refused.

On Tuesday evening, the Uruguayan government announced that it had authorized an in-flight medical evacuation of New Zealand and Australian passengers aboard the Greg Mortimer for later this week. Passengers will travel to Melbourne on a plane chartered by Aurora on Thursday, where they will undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine before traveling to their final destination.

“We have worked on charters and flights for everyone on board with the aim of disembarking our passengers as soon as possible,” said Aurora. said in a statement

“While our preferred plan was to disembark all passengers simultaneously, the nature of the situation and the difficulties in securing flights meant that it is likely that Australian and New Zealand passengers will leave the ship before our European flights (United Kingdom United Kingdom) and North American passengers. “

Aurora said the chartered Airbus A340 will be specially equipped with medical and quarantine facilities to “guarantee the health and safety of everyone on board.” The company estimated the cost per passenger at least $ 9,300, and said it was in talks with the Australian government “for support with this cost as we know it is unsustainable for many people. “.

Ian Duddy, the British ambassador to Uruguay, said on Twitter that “we remain in close contact with the Uruguayan government, the cruise operator (and) British passengers on board the Greg Mortimer”.

“Several passengers have tested positive for Covid-19. We are continuing to explore ways for passengers to disembark while respecting all health protocols,” he added.

The Uruguayan government has not commented on when or if passengers could disembark this week.

Cruise ships blocked

More than a dozen cruise ships have been trapped at sea due to the coronavirus pandemic, with countries refusing to allow people carrying infected passengers to dock.

Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said this month he was in direct contact with 10 cruise ships with around 600 Australian passengers on board.

“In most cases, disembarkation can only take place if the passengers have made arrangements to continue their flight and are able to go directly to the airport via a so-called sanitary corridor, set up by the host country, “said DFAT in a statement.

The situation on board ships quickly turned from vacation to misery for passengers, many of whom booked and paid for travel long before the virus spread at the end of last year.

Jay Martinez, a passenger aboard the South Pacific cruise liner Norwegian Jewel, told CNN this week that he and his wife had “hesitated” to board the ship and considered changing their plans, but were told that they were locked up.

“Until the day we left, it was not an option,” said Martinez. “And since we had so much money invested in our honeymoon, we had no choice but to board the ship.”

Last month, the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), an industry group whose members represent more than 95% of the world’s cruise capacity, suspended operations in American ports for 30 days.

In a statement, the CLIA said that about 14% of its fleet, some 30 vessels, were still at sea. “Our members are determined to bring these vessels to port safely as soon as they can,” said he added.

Often, docking vessels must remain in place for long quarantine periods before passengers can disembark. The effectiveness of such measures within the narrow confines of a vessel not designed for medical examination has, however, been questioned, particularly in the case of the Diamond Princess, a cruise liner which has been quarantined at the Japanese port from Yokohama in February.