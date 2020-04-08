Paris tightens restrictions on coronaviruses as death toll in France exceeds 10,000

As France begins its fourth week of containment, the number of new cases and deaths continues to increase. The latest figures show that more than 10,000 people have died in France from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

A slight drop in the number of daily deaths over the weekend turned out to be temporary when Monday’s figures revealed the highest jump to date: 605 new victims in 24 hours.

Authorities are now encouraging people to wear some form of mask or face cover when in public, for shopping or for essential work that is strictly regulated. Some French cities, including Nice and Cannes on the Côte d’Azur, make it compulsory.

In Paris, where the wearing of a facial mask or a tarpaulin is only advisable, the mayor has promised to distribute two million cloth masks to the inhabitants. Surgical and proven protective masks are still mainly reserved for healthcare professionals and other front-line workers, as well as people with the virus.

Paris has also decided to introduce even stricter restrictions on movement, banning all outdoor exercise during the day from Wednesday. People will still be allowed out of their homes to buy food or attend medical appointments, but joggers and walkers will only be allowed out before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m.

This decision is part of an effort to limit the number of people on the streets of the capital, as rising temperatures and blue skies are tempting more and more people outside. Polls have shown that Parisians leave their homes more often than others across the country, perhaps because the vast majority live in apartments, most without balconies or private outdoor space.

City Hall has announced increased police control in public spaces like the canal, the two large open parks on the edge of town and the market places, which are now empty of stalls.

France is watching closely the situation in Italy, where the number of new infections is now on a downward trend. The French lock was based on that of northern Italy, and health officials believe that France is about two weeks behind Italy on the curve.

Previous estimates had set the peak in France for the past weekend, and this prompted speculation about how the country would break out of the lockout, which is currently set for April 15. The National Academy of Medicine has suggested that it should be lifted gradually, region by region, starting with the regions with the fewest cases, such as central France.

But Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told lawmakers on Tuesday that it was “far too early” to speak of ending traffic restrictions. He warned that the national lockdown, which began on March 17, would continue.

“It is difficult for many French people, I am fully aware of this,” he said. “But it is necessary if we do not want to find ourselves in a worse situation than today”.