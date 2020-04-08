Paris bans daytime jogging as coronavirus deaths exceed 10,000

by April 8, 2020 Top News
Paris bans daytime jogging as coronavirus deaths exceed 10,000

Paris has banned daytime jogging to prevent people from flouting the lockout rules amid the coronavirus pandemic – the number of deaths in excess of 10,000 in France, according to a report.

During a recent period of sunny weather in the City of Lights, large groups of people were seen running, walking and gathering during the national lockdown, which took effect March 17 and will expire April 15. Agence France-Presse reports.

“Each excursion avoided contributes to the fight against the epidemic,” said Tuesday Mayor Anne Hidalgo and police chief Didier Lallement.

From Wednesday, the ban on individual outdoor sports is in effect between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The capital and other cities have already closed public parks and gardens as part of the isolation, forcing residents to carry a document justifying any exit from their home.

Those caught without the document face fines from 135 euros, or about $ 147.

Senior health official Jerome Salomon told reporters Tuesday that 10,328 people have died from COVID-19 in the country since March 1, warning that “the epidemic is continuing to escalate”.

“We are in the ascending phase of the epidemic, even if it is slowing down a bit,” he said, adding “we have not yet reached the peak.”

Meanwhile, the mayor of Marcq-en-Baroeul, in the north of France, spit in public, coughed or sneezed without covering his face, and got rid of the personal protective equipment used in the street liable to a fine of 68 euros.

France has also announced that anyone wishing to enter the country from Wednesday needs a special “travel certificate”.

Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/04/08/paris-bans-daytime-jogging-as-coronavirus-deaths-top-10000/

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

Wisconsin pandemic primary provides insight into fight for voting rights

Wisconsin pandemic primary provides insight into fight for voting rights

April 8, 2020
Israeli nurse recounts death of Holocaust survivor coronavirus

Israeli nurse recounts death of Holocaust survivor coronavirus

April 8, 2020
Trump praises Cuomo and Blasio for managing coronavirus pandemic

Trump praises Cuomo and Blasio for managing coronavirus pandemic

April 8, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *