Panera Bread pivots to sell food products in the context of a coronavirus pandemic

Panera Bread sells groceries in its cafes as the coronavirus crisis hits restaurants across the country.

The chain based in Saint-Louis began to offer milk, bread, products and other basic products alongside its sandwiches and salads through a new “Panera Grocery” service. Buyers can order the items online for delivery or pickup at participating restaurants, the company said on Wednesday.

“Limited choices on grocery store shelves with the growing need to limit the number of trips outside the home, it’s an incredibly stressful time when it comes to putting healthy food on the table, and we knew that Panera could help, “Panera CEO Niren Chaudhary said in a statement.

Panera is the latest restaurant chain to move to the grocery store as the industry struggles with foreclosure measures to control coronavirus, which have forced many restaurants to close or offer only delivery and takeout. The pandemic also triggered panic in supermarkets, which led some grocery chains to impose purchase limits on certain products.

Restaurant customer transactions dropped 42% in the week ending March 29 compared to the same week last year, when about 97% of restaurants in the United States were restricted, according to NPD Group, market research.

The Juice Press smoothie bar chain has started delivering groceries, including fruit, vegetables, and packaged soups to the New York and Boston areas. And the Midwest Frisch’s Big Boy chain sells toilet paper and staples in its restaurants.