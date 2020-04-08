Owner changes church locks to prevent pastor from challenging coronavirus lock

The owner of a California church changed the locks to prevent his controversial pastor from challenging a coronavirus arrest, according to reports.

Pastor Jon Duncan had promised to continue preaching at the Cross Culture Christian Center in Lodi, telling Fox 40 that the services were “protected by the First Amendment and should be considered essential”.

But he was met by several police on his arrival on Palm Sunday – and was unable to enter the completely closed church, the Los Angeles Times said.

The owner of the building, the nearby Bethel Open Bible Church, had “changed the door locks in response” to his threats to defy the restrictions on coronaviruses, Lodi police lieutenant Michael Manetti told the newspaper.

The officer said that in a “fairly cordial” discussion with the pastor, they had also turned back more than a dozen cars that were trying to stop for Sunday service one day even Pope Francis broadcast the Mass in camera behind closed doors.

“We understand the desire of people to practice their faith,” Manetti told the L.A. newspaper. “It is for everyone’s well-being. We have to protect the public. “

Duncan had no idea that the locks had been changed when he arrived for mass, his lawyer, Dean Broyles, told the L.A. Times.

“The owner did not tell my client that he was going to lock them up on the premises,” said Broyles.



A notice of public nuisance from the city of Lodi is posted on the door of Bethel Open Bible Church. AP / Jeff Chiu

Pastor Jon Duncan of Cross Culture Christian Center kneels while giving a prayer to a congregation member stationed outside Bethel Open Bible Church. AP / Jeff Chiu following

close

New Orleans has formed a “death care task force” as …



He said he also plans a federal civil rights lawsuit. “The right to assemble peacefully, the free exercise of religion and the freedom of expression are inalienable rights that are found in the first amendment,” he said. “Constitutional rights are not suspended by a virus.”

Pastor Michael Allison of Bethel Open Bible Church said they “do not plan [Cross Culture Christian Center] enter our building.

“When the public health official issued an” order banning the public assembly, “we immediately took steps to lock the building down so that it would not be available for any public assembly,” Allison told the newspaper.