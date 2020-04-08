Opponents of the right to abortion in several cities have been cited for violating residence orders

In recent weeks, police in several cities have arrested people who have continued to participate in demonstrations against abortion rights or other advocacy activities outside reproductive health clinics, despite residence orders. home and similar restrictions.

As abortion services largely continue during the crisis, opponents of abortion rights and groups defend those arrested argue that the measures taken by anti-abortion activists should be seen as essential – and therefore exempt from residence orders.

Here are some cities where opponents of abortion have been arrested or cited for allegedly failing to comply with residence orders.

Charlotte, North Carolina

Eight people protesting outside an abortion clinic in Charlotte were arrested on Saturday for allegedly violating the state’s house arrest order, police said. WSOC, subsidiary of CNN

About 50 people were demonstrating outside a favorite women’s health center when the police arrived, the station reported. Because the state order banned gatherings of more than 10 people, the police asked everyone to leave. Twelve people who refused were given citations and eight people who resisted further requests were eventually arrested, the station said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police did not respond to CNN phone calls and emails asking for comment.

Conservative activist David Benham, who is affiliated with the anti-abortion group Cities4Life and was one of those arrested , told CNN’s affiliate, WBTV, that three people from his organization were present, although others were present individually. He argued that Cities4Life should be considered an essential business under the order of North Carolina.

In a video posted on his Twitter account , Benham said he was socially distanced and “did not violate state orders regarding gathering in groups of 10 or more”.

Calla Hales, Executive Director of A Preferred Women’s Health Center, tell the Charlotte Observer before the arrests that the demonstrators had gathered in front of the clinic despite state orders, and that they had not followed the directives on social distancing or wore protective equipment when approaching patients.

“The size of the demonstration does not matter, it is that they do not adhere to social buffers,” Halles told the newspaper. “This invasion of space and this potential exposure is truly disturbing.”

CNN contacted A Preferred Women’s Health Center for comments.

San Francisco

San Francisco police last week quoted an 86-year-old man outside a Planned Parenthood clinic, the department told CNN.

The San Francisco order requires people to stay at home except for “basic needs” and orders businesses and other organizations to suspend “non-essential operations”.

Konopaski was at the clinic the day before and had been warned to follow this order, said Andraychak. He has had a small stand outside the clinic since February, according to CNN KPIX Affiliate

Konopaski confirmed the incident to CNN, although he called the quote “a kind of bogus thing” and argued that he was right when he was posted outside the clinic.

“Our position is that while it is essential to kill babies in their mother’s womb, it is essential that someone gives them another option,” said Konopaski.

CNN contacted Planned Parenthood for comments.

Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro police arrested three people outside a reproductive health clinic on March 28 for violating the county home order and refusing to leave voluntarily after the police asked them: according to a police statement

Ron Glenn, a spokeswoman for the Greensboro Police Department, told CNN that the police initially encountered five people outside of A Woman’s Choice of Greensboro who had traveled outside of Guilford County. Guilford County order to stay at home prohibits all non-essential travel.

Four of them did not respond to officers’ requests to leave the clinic and were cited for non-essential travel, said Glenn. He said that after the quotes were published, three people still refused to leave and were arrested and charged with resisting, delaying and obstructing an official – a Class 2 offense under state law.

The three arrested were part of a group called Love Life, said Glenn. He said the group, whose mission includes ending the abortion, had been notified by police before their arrival on March 28 that members could be named, arrested or charged if they went to Greensboro.

On March 30, seven people, including three named on March 28, came to the reproductive health clinic, police said. They were all cited for violating the home order and arrested for resisting, delaying and embarrassing a public officer after refusing to leave, said Glenn.

Glenn said the ministry hoped people would voluntarily comply with the order.

“The purpose of the home stay order is to help reduce the spread of this virus in our community and that is one of the ways in which we will do it,” he said. “We hope people take this seriously just for the safety of the community and their neighbors and friends and family.”

Love Life volunteer Jim Quick spoke to the incidents during a phone call to CNN. He said that people outside the clinic were there as part of the organization’s weekly prayer marches in Greensboro and three other cities, and that some of them had gone there from Charlotte.

In a March 28 Facebook statement , Love Life disputed the idea that it violated the stay-at-home guidelines, claiming that it “ charitable and social services “and was therefore one of the essential companies exempt from the order.

The statement said that Love Life’s lawyer called the police on the way to Greensboro to discuss the matter, but that law enforcement “has refused to discuss the provisions of the Guilford County proclamation.”

Since the two incidents, Love Life has said it will no longer meet for group prayer walks and has asked people to avoid demonstrating in Greensboro for the time being, Quick said.