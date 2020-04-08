Opponents of the right to abortion in several cities have been cited for violating residence orders

In recent weeks, police in several cities have arrested people who have continued to participate in demonstrations against abortion rights or other advocacy activities outside reproductive health clinics, despite residence orders. home and similar restrictions.
Here are some cities where opponents of abortion have been arrested or cited for allegedly failing to comply with residence orders.
Charlotte, North Carolina
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police did not respond to CNN phone calls and emails asking for comment.
“The size of the demonstration does not matter, it is that they do not adhere to social buffers,” Halles told the newspaper. “This invasion of space and this potential exposure is truly disturbing.”
CNN contacted A Preferred Women’s Health Center for comments.
San Francisco
San Francisco police last week quoted an 86-year-old man outside a Planned Parenthood clinic, the department told CNN.
The San Francisco order requires people to stay at home except for “basic needs” and orders businesses and other organizations to suspend “non-essential operations”.
Konopaski confirmed the incident to CNN, although he called the quote “a kind of bogus thing” and argued that he was right when he was posted outside the clinic.
“Our position is that while it is essential to kill babies in their mother’s womb, it is essential that someone gives them another option,” said Konopaski.
CNN contacted Planned Parenthood for comments.
Greensboro, North Carolina
The three arrested were part of a group called Love Life, said Glenn. He said the group, whose mission includes ending the abortion, had been notified by police before their arrival on March 28 that members could be named, arrested or charged if they went to Greensboro.
On March 30, seven people, including three named on March 28, came to the reproductive health clinic, police said. They were all cited for violating the home order and arrested for resisting, delaying and embarrassing a public officer after refusing to leave, said Glenn.
Glenn said the ministry hoped people would voluntarily comply with the order.
“The purpose of the home stay order is to help reduce the spread of this virus in our community and that is one of the ways in which we will do it,” he said. “We hope people take this seriously just for the safety of the community and their neighbors and friends and family.”
Love Life volunteer Jim Quick spoke to the incidents during a phone call to CNN. He said that people outside the clinic were there as part of the organization’s weekly prayer marches in Greensboro and three other cities, and that some of them had gone there from Charlotte.
The statement said that Love Life’s lawyer called the police on the way to Greensboro to discuss the matter, but that law enforcement “has refused to discuss the provisions of the Guilford County proclamation.”
Since the two incidents, Love Life has said it will no longer meet for group prayer walks and has asked people to avoid demonstrating in Greensboro for the time being, Quick said.
