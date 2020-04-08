Opera star Andrea Bocelli will sing at Milan’s empty Duomo on Easter Sunday

As Easter approaches, many people around the world find it difficult to observe the holidays during a period of isolation. Families can be separated by social distancing and churches can be closed, but Easter Sunday will be made special – with a little help from opera star Andrea Bocelli.

The Italian singer will perform at the Duomo in Milan. The iconic cathedral will be empty because Italy hard hit is still on coronavirus lockdown, but people around the world will be able to see Bocelli’s performance on a live stream.

Bocelli announced the special event “Music for Hope” on social media on Monday. The live stream will begin on Sunday, April 12 at 7 p.m. Central European time, which is 1 p.m. in New York and 10 am in Los Angeles.

A photo shows the deserted Piazza Duomo in Milan, March 5, 2020. On April 12, the Duomo will be open to a special guest: Andrea Bocelli. PIERO CRUCIATTI / AFP via Getty Images



“The day we celebrate confidence in a life that triumphs, I am honored and happy to respond ‘Sì’ at the invitation of the City and the Duomo of Milan,” said Bocelli on social networks. “I believe in the power of praying together; I believe in Christian Easter, the universal symbol of rebirth which everyone – whether he is a believer or not – really needs right now.”

“Thanks to the music broadcast live, bringing together millions of hands joined all over the world, we will be in our arms this pulsating heart of the Wounded Earth, this marvelous international forge which is the pride of Italy”, continued the quintuple nominated for Grammy Awards.

Bocelli has performed alongside countless other stars over the years, including Tony Bennett, Céline Dion, Barbara Streisand and opera star Luciano Pavarotti. This performance, however, will be solo, due to the social distancing guidelines.

The Andrea Bocelli Foundation is also raising funds for the relief of COVID-19 and has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help hospitals purchase equipment and personal protective equipment for medical personnel. To date, the campaign has raised close to $ 145,000.

Just two days before announcing the Easter performance, Bocelli shared a few words of wisdom with his disciples. “History teaches us that after that, spring will be brighter than anything we remember. Then we will have a great opportunity to start fresh with a new value system,” he wrote on Instagram. “Will will smile, then – soon – about this upheaval, we will remember and tell our children and grandchildren all the time that the world warned us, stopped us, before it was too late.”

“Let us seize this extraordinary opportunity with courage, responsibility and confidence. Because, as Queen Raina of Jordan said:” Our world desperately needs a new Renaissance which will push humanity to give everything when the stakes are high . Act, do not hesitate. To face things, not to back down. To create and celebrate beauty, not just for beauty, but for the good of our world. “”

The coronavirus pandemic has particularly affected Bocelli’s native Italy, with more than 135,500 cases confirmed to date, according to Johns Hopkins. There have been over 17,100 deaths from coronavirus, although this is probably an underestimate, because only those who died in hospitals are counted in the national account. Others who died at home or in nursing homes may not have been tested for COVID-19 at all.

The United States has seen even more cases, with more than 379,900 confirmed to date. Due to social distancing rules and orders to stay at home, most churches in the United States, Italy, and around the world will be closed during Easter. Many plan to organize virtual services for Holy Week instead. But only the Duomo will present Bocelli’s special holiday performance.