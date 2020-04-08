`` One day at a time '' actors from `` Gentefied '' save student films

Latin American film and television stars are about to make some young screenwriters very, very proud.

Oscar candidate Edward James Olmos announced Tuesday that the Latino Film Institute will be playing live script readings written by students of the institute’s Youth Cinema Project, who have been forced to cease film production due to the epidemic. of coronavirus.

The Hollywood touch? Members of the program distribution such as “Vida”, “Gentefied”, “One day at a time”, “Los Espookys”, “East Los High”, “Narcos: Mexico” and others will perform the readings live , which will take place at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time every Wednesday and Friday the project website.

“As schools in Los Angeles and across the country continue to close for the rest of the school year, many students rely on virtual classes and distance learning during these difficult times. We felt it was our responsibility to do something to support these efforts, ”said Olmos, founder of the Latino Film Institute and YCP, in a press release. “We thought it would be a wonderful opportunity to engage and excite the next generation by asking professional actors to join us to help our students continue their studies by reading the film scripts they worked on so hard in the past year. “

The stars will read about 15 scripts of three to five pages each, written by elementary, high school and high school students from all over California, Olmos said in a telephone interview.

The YCP is a film education program that aims to create a pipeline between California public schools and the entertainment industry. Throughout the school year, participating students from grades 4 to 12 gain hands-on cinema experience in the classroom, starting with story development, production and post-production. At the end of the year, primary school films are presented with a world preview at the headquarters of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, and middle and high school students present their projects to the Creative Artists Agency .

The series begins Wednesday with the actors of “Gentefied” Joseph Julian Soria, Carlos Santos, Laura Patalano and Alex Patiño reading “The Lottery Ticket”. Friday, “Vida” stars Mishel Prada, Chelsea Rendon, Roberta Colindrez, Luis Bordonada, Tonatiuh and Karen Sours will read “Kayla’s Got It Under Control”. Other participating stars will include Isabella Gomez from “One Day at a Time” and Efren Ramirez from “Napoleon Dynamite”.

“Instead of seeing them on the big screen like at the end of the year, they will see the actors bring them to life. It is very productive and very beautiful,” said Olmos. “It really motivates and empowers the students.”