Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah is the best pick in the NFL draft

The Times examines the best prospects ahead of the NFL draft, to be held August 23-25.

Over the past two decades, as the value of closing blankets has skyrocketed and wages have skyrocketed, the NFL pass-happy has been surprisingly conservative when it comes to the selection of wedges at the top of the project. Only three were written in the top five of this decade. Only three History of the NFL were written in the first three.

Jeff Okudah is ready to be an exception to this rule. That’s how the Ohio State cornerback was his only season as a full-time starter. If the Detroit Lions stay put with the third pick overall, Okudah could be the first cornerback since Shawn Springs in 1997 to enter this rarefied tune.

These are great expectations to place on a cornerback, the first collegial interception of which took place last September. But former high school and college prospect All-American has welcomed this pressure since February, when he first copied the combination numbers of Patrick Peterson and Jalen Ramsey to a whiteboard in his apartment, with the intention of beat both.

He had previously copied pieces from the corners, combining their skills with the characteristics of other elite men in the hopes of molding themselves into the kind of NFL corner scouts who could conceive in a laboratory.

“I like to watch how Richard Sherman understands the real concepts,” said Okudah. “I like to look at the consistency of Patrick Peterson and his technique. The physics of Jalen Ramsey, his aggressiveness. I watch how Stephon Gilmore changes his leverage each time to break the quarterback. “

These four cornerbacks have combined for 19 Pro Bowl appearances. It is also the society that Okudah expects to keep in order.

Before rejecting this possibility, consider the rough tools. The Ohio 6 foot 1 inch product is the size of a prototype. He jumped higher (41 inches) and further (135 inches) than any other defensive rear of the combine. If it weren’t for a bad fall in the exercises that ended his training early, he would likely have posted more tempting numbers.

These measurable parameters are the reason why Okudah was considered a prospect of choice before obtaining the best billing in high school in Ohio State. But it was the improvements he made elsewhere last season that made him one of the best prospects in this draft.

Okudah drilled the footwork until it was almost perfect. He learned to play in the slot machine, taking KJ Hamler from Penn State to one of his worst games of the season. He worked to retool his hand placement and responded with nine pass breaks and three interceptions, one of which he secured by lying flat on his back.

“Just something to add to your CV,” he said. “I put this on tape.”

This summary may not be very long yet, but the tape should be enough to ensure that Okudah is one of the most elaborate corners in the history of the league.