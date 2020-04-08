NYCFC Helps Impact Coronavirus Near Home

Thousands of people are currently struggling for food in the South Bronx. NYCFC is stepping up for its neighbors to put a dent in this figure.

The team delivers 100,000 meals to area residents near their home at Yankee Stadium, a decision that comes after announcing a $ 1.4 million fund alongside Gankay staff for the Yankees.

The contribution to the meal, jointly with NY Common Pantry, is funded by a six-figure donation and responds to a crying need for resources in the team’s backyard. NY Common Pantry, which had a pre-existing relationship with the club, advertises itself as “the largest community pantry in town” and places particular emphasis on the homeless population.

“New York Common Pantry is a life-saving organization and we are proud to do everything we can to contribute to this important work and help our neighbors in the South Bronx stay connected, healthy and nourished during this crisis”, Brad Sims, CEO of NYCFC, said in a statement. Release. “This is a critical time for New York, and we are committed to helping communities and individuals, who may need support.”

The club has stressed its desire to specifically help the South Bronx, which is both in dire need of food and often lacks the resources it needs to fight this problem. According to NY Common Pantry executive director Stephen Grimaldi, 26% of the city’s food insecure population (without access to food) lives in the Bronx, a figure that exceeds 375,000 people. His organization hopes that the NYCFC donation will raise awareness of this issue.

“As non-profit organizations, we spend so much time providing services that we [sometimes have] the ability to disseminate all of this information in a way that would make more and more people aware of it, ”said Grimaldi. “The power they have is to spread information and let people know that we are there.”

The club linked to the NY Common Pantry website in a March 31 tweet to its 394,000 subscribers in an apparent match of its just-announced donation.

Meals will be available for pickup and delivery (in accordance with social distancing rules) via NY Common Pantry’s Choice Pantry Bronx (CPBx) at Freeman Street and Hoe Avenue, which has been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Grimaldi said new arrivals have more than tripled since the first week of March, with old customers often returning for meals as well.

NYCFC also learned on Tuesday evening that three of its partners – Goya, Dumbo Moving and Storage and Xylem – would also support NY Common Pantry. Another partner, BodyArmor, donated drinks last month.

The donation comes at an undoubtedly critical time, with rising unemployment leaving many New Yorkers in need of food. The NYCFC has indicated that its partnership with the charity will survive the current health crisis.

“This is just the start,” said Grimaldi.