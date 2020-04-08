“No one really knows who is responsible”: States navigate federal agencies in crisis

“FEMA is responsible for determining which areas require different resources. Is it FEMA? Is it the White House? Is it HHS?” a congressional assistant told CNN. “No one really knows who is in charge … who makes the decisions.”

A few weeks later, the committee received no response. And FEMA administrator Pete Gaynor has largely disappeared from the public.

Behind the scenes, Gaynor made internal calls, liaising with state delegations, including governors, and was in contact with federal agencies. Gaynor has also worked closely with Rear Admiral John Polowczyk, the vice director of logistics in the office of the chiefs of staff at the Department of Defense, to meet the needs of the supply chain.

At times, the White House, Kushner, and his team also got involved and micromanaged parts of the response, despite close coordination between agency heads, says an administration official – a decision that could throw a key in response or complicate the question. .

Kushner has made several appearances at the National Response Coordination Center – the nerve center of FEMA’s response efforts located at FEMA headquarters – and triggered a team of officials to integrate FEMA and HHS officials , including Adam Boehler, a former HHS official who now heads the US International Development Finance Corporation, and Brad Smith, director of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation. A coterie of McKinsey consultants also helps the Kushner team.

A FEMA spokesperson noted the increased coordination, given the scale of the response to coronaviruses, saying that Gaynor is still in charge of emergency management.

“The administrator, the leadership all along, they still do the work of FEMA because of the scale of this response,” a FEMA spokesperson told CNN, “this is a highly integrated effort. ”

“Jared and his team have been instrumental in connecting with the private sector and helping to assess the world of supplies here to get supplies quickly, and that is their role,” said the spokesperson.

Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the White House task force leading the public health and policy response, announced Gaynor and Polowczyk and their efforts at Monday’s briefing. “It’s an extraordinary system,” said Pence.

Praising a long-standing working relationship with FEMA’s regional partners, Casey Tingle, deputy director of the Louisiana governor’s office for homeland security and emergency preparedness, recognized the differences between the federal government’s management of coronavirus crisis and previous disasters in the state.

“Some of the things we are trying to get our hands on, like PPE and fans, are not things that FEMA generally stores in large measures,” he said.

Typically, Tingle explained, Louisiana requests hurricane relief supplies, such as water and tarpaulins, from its regional FEMA partners, and supplies are shipped from FEMA’s own warehouse . The scale and type of the current emergency have forced the country to withdraw from several stocks and, more recently, to expedite the shipment of supplies from abroad.

But it is not only securing supplies that poses a logistical challenge for states like Louisiana. Tingle points out that decisions are not made at the regional level and that the process of obtaining supplies as a state can be confusing and lack transparency.

“In some cases, we learn that something is happening, and we will ask FEMA and they are not aware that it is happening,” said Tingle. “It doesn’t seem to me that FEMA is in charge of making all the decisions regarding which applications to process at which level. Some seem to be taken at a higher level.”

Internally, FEMA has created a so-called national resource prioritization unit within its supply chain working group to help coordinate the allocation of equipment. The cell, made up of US government personnel, public health officials and health personnel, examines the data to provide recommendations to guide the prioritization of government resources and private sector distribution decisions, according to FEMA.

The agency told stakeholders that unmet needs from the state or tribe should be sent to their respective FEMA regional office, which then sends the requests to the FEMA national coordination center.

But Kushner has sometimes bypassed the process.

While business leaders widely praised Kushner’s efforts to help cut red tape, in government, he upset some officials. They argue that Kushner bypasses protocols that ensure that all state requests are handled appropriately, instead instructing FEMA and HHS officials to prioritize specific requests from those who can get Kushner over the phone.

At a White House briefing, Kushner presented an example of how the administration works on supply chains, explaining how he obtained N95 masks for the New York public hospital system after the president had heard of a shortage of “friends”.

New York officials, including Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill De Blasio, have been warning of critical mask shortages for weeks.

“The president has been very, very active in this area. He really asked us not to leave any stones unturned. This morning, very early this morning, I received a call from the president. He told me that he heard from friends in New York that New York’s public hospital system was running out of critical supply, “Kushner told reporters.

Under Trump’s leadership, Kushner said he had inquired about the shortage items and soon after, Trump committed to sending them to New York’s public hospital system.

However, the lack of clarity on these decisions is a recurring theme among States looking for equipment. Despite this, FEMA continues to consolidate its supplies through multiple channels, including air travel from abroad.

According to a FEMA notice dated April 7 and obtained by CNN, thirteen flights from abroad landed at various locations in the United States containing personal protective equipment.

The flights are part of the “Project Air Bridge”, a FEMA initiative to speed up deliveries to the United States, announced by Trump. Seven flights were scheduled to arrive Tuesday – six to Chicago and one to Los Angeles, according to the advisory, which says it is “the most flights from airlift in a single day since the program began.”