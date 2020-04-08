Nissan, Honda to remove US workers as demand for cars stutters

by April 8, 2020 Business
Nissan and Honda said on Tuesday that they had put thousands of workers off work in their US operations as the coronavirus pandemic reduced demand for cars in the country.

A spokesperson for Honda, which employs about 18,400 workers in factories in Alabama, Indiana and Ohio, said the Japanese automaker would guarantee wages until Sunday, having suspended operations March 23. The factories will be closed until May 1.

Nissan said it will temporarily fire about 10,000 hourly workers in the United States as of April 6. It suspended operations at its manufacturing plants in the United States until the end of April due to the impact of the epidemic.

Operations at the Honda Powersports plant in South Carolina, which manufactures all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), have been suspended since March 26.

Automakers are facing a dramatic drop in sales in the United States, the world’s second largest auto market, after some states prohibited dealers from selling new cars while “home” orders were in place. Fiat Chrysler extended the closure of its American and Canadian plants on Monday until May 4.

Toyota halted production in the United States and Canada until April 17. A Toyota spokesperson said it did not lay off full-time US employees.

