New Zealand Minister Demoted After Beach Trip During Lockout

David Clark drove his family 20 km (12 miles) from their home in Dunedin to Doctor’s Point Beach for a walk during the country’s first national lockout weekend, which began on March 23, he said in a statement.

He said on Tuesday that “this is a gross violation of the lock-in principles of staying local and not traveling long distances to reach recreational sports.”

“I dropped the team. I was an idiot and I understand why people will be mad at me,” said Clark.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that Clark had offered to resign.