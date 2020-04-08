New Zealand Minister Demoted After Beach Trip During Lockout

New Zealand's health minister, David Clark, has been demoted after breaching lockdown rules.

David Clark drove his family 20 km (12 miles) from their home in Dunedin to Doctor’s Point Beach for a walk during the country’s first national lockout weekend, which began on March 23, he said in a statement.

He said on Tuesday that “this is a gross violation of the lock-in principles of staying local and not traveling long distances to reach recreational sports.”

“I dropped the team. I was an idiot and I understand why people will be mad at me,” said Clark.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that Clark had offered to resign.

“Under normal circumstances, I would fire the minister. What he did was wrong and there is no excuse,” Ardern said at a press conference.

However, he will retain his role as Minister of Health while the country continues to fight the pandemic, she said, adding: “But he broke the rules, and he has to pay the price.”

PM New Zealand Adds 2 Crucial Figures To List Of Essential Workers: Tooth Fairy And Easter Bunny

Ardern added that Clark would be stripped of his role as associate finance minister and would be demoted to the bottom of the cabinet rankings.

She said that his priority was to fight the coronavirus in the country and that he could not afford a “massive disruption of the health sector”.

New Zealand has a much lower death toll than the rest of the world.

So far, the country has counted 1,160 cases of coronavirus and one person has died, according to the most recent figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/07/world/new-zealand-minister-lockdown-intl-scli/index.html

