New Zealand Minister Demoted After Beach Trip During Lockout

David Clark drove his family 20 km (12 miles) from their home in Dunedin to Doctor’s Point Beach for a walk during the country’s first national lockout weekend, which began on March 23, he said in a statement.
He said on Tuesday that “this is a gross violation of the lock-in principles of staying local and not traveling long distances to reach recreational sports.”
“I dropped the team. I was an idiot and I understand why people will be mad at me,” said Clark.
“Under normal circumstances, I would fire the minister. What he did was wrong and there is no excuse,” Ardern said at a press conference.
However, he will retain his role as Minister of Health while the country continues to fight the pandemic, she said, adding: “But he broke the rules, and he has to pay the price.”
Ardern added that Clark would be stripped of his role as associate finance minister and would be demoted to the bottom of the cabinet rankings.
She said that his priority was to fight the coronavirus in the country and that he could not afford a “massive disruption of the health sector”.
New Zealand has a much lower death toll than the rest of the world.
