New York’s request to treat coronavirus patients on Navy hospital ship approved by Trump

Cuomo told reporters earlier Monday that he “would call the president this afternoon and ask him to move comfort (USNS) from non-Covid to Covid”.

Trump, speaking at a press conference in the White House on Monday afternoon, said he “had been informed that Governor Cuomo had already told you this and announced that he had called me some time ago and asked if it would be possible to use the ship with respect. ” to fight the virus. “

“We hadn’t thought of that at all, but we’re going to let it happen,” said Trump.

“It’s done for Covid,” said Trump of the Comfort. The president also confirmed that the ship had been approved to treat New Jersey patients.

The US Navy hospital ship was originally designated as a space for non-coronavirus patients to relieve pressure from New York hospitals, although Trump reported this weekend that the ship could be used for coronavirus patients if necessary. “It was not supposed to be for the virus at all and under certain circumstances it looks like we will be using it more and more for this,” he told reporters at the White House on Sunday. “The ship is ready and if we need it for the virus, we will use it for that.” This decision comes after New York hospitals were overwhelmed with coronavirus cases and have difficulty responding to patients who flock. A shortage of personal protective equipment has also put medical workers at risk of contracting the virus. As a result – even before Trump’s announcement on Monday – Joint Staff Surgeon Air Force Brig. General Paul Friedrichs, the best doctor in the military, said the USNS Comfort had already treated patients with coronavirus, saying: “Our commitment was that if a patient came to us, we would take care of them . “ “Have we had patients who were ultimately determined to have coronavirus on hospital ships? Yes,” said Friedrichs. “And we take care of them, just like we take care of all other patients in the future.” A defense official told CNN that Comfort had treated fewer than five coronavirus patients and the Pentagon had reported that Comfort had treated a total of 41 patients. “Having comfort here is a very, very important thing for New York in terms of the number of patients served, but also an extraordinary moral boost when we needed it,” said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio. told CNN Friday. “I have no doubt in my mind, the Comfort will soon be filled.”

CNN’s Nicky Robertson contributed to this report.

