New York May Suffer From Near Record Pollen Levels This Year

Here’s another reason to stay indoors – seasonal allergies could be historically serious this year, warn experts.

With New Yorkers already suffering from severe cabin fever, the next four months should “see almost record levels” of trees, grass, and then weed pollen, said Jack Boston. Accuweather at the Post.

“People who suffer from allergies will not benefit much from the summer,” warned the chief meteorologist.

The sniffing and itching is already causing panic in many people who may instead have coronavirus, the World Health Organization saying that the runny nose and sore throat are symptoms experienced by “some” with contagion.

The allergies will then stretch for most of the summer in New York – which could ruin the reintegration of patients into the great outdoors after the closings are complete.

Rising pollen levels aren’t just in the United States, however – with British officials warning that the next few days will see the highest levels since polling began in 1951, according to The Sun.

Predictions that they will reach “near record levels” do not surprise experts who say it follows a continuing trend.

“In general, each pollen season has been worse and worse than the previous season,” Melanie Carver of American Asthma and Allergy Foundation told the Post.

“Warmer temperatures lead to extended allergy seasons for many places.”

In New York, tree pollen is expected to peak this month, followed by worsening grass pollen in July until weed pollen loses in the summer, Boston said.

“Nationally, most regions are going to be well above average this year,” said meteorologist Boston, with the entire east coast being the hardest hit.

“The New York area is actually going to be one of the worst areas – well above average and probably near record highs,” he warned.