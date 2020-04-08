New York grocery stores tell of three cities

The coronavirus has created a strange divide between Big Apple grocery stores – and supermarkets that cater to the wealthy have been taken from the wrong side.

The first waves of frenzy in the city in mid-March prompted social media to post empty shelves and freezer trays at Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s. But since then, grocers in the New York metropolitan area say that business in many places has dropped considerably. And it’s not just because buyers crouched down with their stacks of frozen steaks and their TV dinners.

In affluent neighborhoods like the Upper East Side and the Upper West Side, supermarkets are now practically empty after being initially cleaned by their panicked customers. This is because the wealthy residents have since passed the city to await the pandemic in more spacious excavations in the Hamptons or the Berkshires, say the grocers.

Meanwhile, grocers in poorer sections of the Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan say they are also slow, but for a different reason: Many of their customers have lost their jobs and are only shopping when they receive their SNAP benefits and their unemployment checks, according to industry leaders.

The light spot? Middle-income areas, where people still get their supplies when they work from home, and wear protective masks to regularly line up outside supermarkets. Indeed, business is so buoyant in these mid-market places that hard-to-get supplies like Clorox wipes and toilet paper are diverted from wealthy and poor neighborhoods to keep them in stock, executives say.

“This is the story of three cities,” Avi Kaner, owner of the Morton Williams grocery chain, told The Post. He also confirmed that “three weeks ago, all our stores were also inundated with customers and the 16 were emptying of their goods very quickly”.

Morton Williams recently started using vans to transport goods – particularly paper products, kosher products and Passover food – out of his store on the corner of Madison Avenue and East 87th Street, which shares a block with a slew of chic fashion boutiques, as well as its Third Avenue stores at East 62nd and East 72nd Streets. Business there is growing on average about 5% from a year ago, Kaner said.

Vans carry products to its stores in less affluent neighborhoods: for example, West End Avenue and 60th Street, or First Avenue and East 72nd Street, where grocer’s sales increased 30% from there is one year old.

In affluent neighborhoods, it is mostly older New Yorkers who have stayed in their apartments, according to Kaner. These customers have helped support the stores in part because they are buying more than before, he said.

“The few who stayed are unable to dine in restaurants, so they eat three meals a day at home,” noted Kaner.

Even Whole Foods on Third Avenue and 88th Street closed their butcher service this weekend, where customers could order specific cuts or types of meat from a store associate.

“Even though the queue to enter this store is huge all day, it’s still not as many customers as before, and the nearby Fairway is crowded, but not crowded as before,” said the restaurateur Andrew Schnipper, who lives on Park Avenue and East. 87th Street told the Post.

“When I walk my dog ​​at night, there is nothing but darkness when I look at the buildings,” said Schnipper, adding that his own building was half full.

Billionaire grocer John Catsimatidis, owner of the Gristedes and D’Agostino chains, confirmed that in his own residential building overlooking Central Park, only a few of his neighbors remained in the city.

“We are moving our employees from our stores where business has slowed to the busiest stores,” Catsimatidis told the Post.

The situation couldn’t be more different in the Bronx, according to John Estevez, who owns 10 Foodtown locations in the New York metropolitan area.

“Many of my clients in the Bronx have lost their jobs or are on food stamps,” Estevez told the Post.

Its two borough stores, 1489 West Avenue in Parkchester and 3100 Third Avenue, experienced a first wave of panic in March, but store sales volume is now stable compared to what it was there. is one year old.

“These customers have spent their [government subsidies] during last month’s rush and now they have to wait for their next benefit check, “said Estevez.

Similarly, C Town, Bravo and Associated supermarkets, largely located in ethnic neighborhoods in the outer boroughs, are preparing to cut spending in their stores in April, said Nelson Eusebio, who manages government relations for the National Supermarket Association. , which represents 500 independent supermarkets in New York and along the East Coast.

“We expect a large drop in the volume of customers who have lost their jobs,” said Eusebio.

Meanwhile, Estevez’s Foodtown in Cross River, New York, near the Tony suburb of Katonah in Westchester County, is full of city residents who usually come on weekends but have decided to overcome the pandemic in their second homes.

“Normally, we would see an increase this weekend, but that hasn’t stopped now,” said Estevez.

Some grocers who have lost Amazon customers hope for a silver lining when the pandemic recedes. Before the virus, annual sales of 10 Estevez Foodtowns had dropped by around 5%.

“I hope consumers will realize who was on the front line,” said Estevez, “and start shopping with us again.”