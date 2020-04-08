New song by Jimmy Fallon and Adam Sandler: “Don’t touch Grandma”

Tempted to kiss your grandmother during the pandemic? Jimmy Fallon and Adam Sandler are there to remind you to stay away from her.

The silly duo partnered up with a video chat, guitars in hand, to sing a duet in Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show: At Home Edition” on social distancing and driving away mother during the COVID-19 epidemic.

“I love my grandmother so much, I know she loves me too,” sings Fallon at the start of the song, which they titled “Don’t Touch Grandma.”

“But thanks to this stupid virus / There are new grandmother rules,” continues Sandler.

“Do not touch grandmother, leave her alone / You can spend a quarter to call her on the phone,” sings the pair. “Because grandmothers like to pinch their cheeks and kiss their heads and hugs / But I don’t want my grandmother to catch a super insect.”

Can’t find a neighborhood? Is Payphone Technology Too Outdated For You? The friends also recommend Zoom. And if you want to learn to play canasta with your elderly relative, they invite you to do it from across the room.

But the short, sweet song ended on a positive and optimistic note: “And when this thing is finished / You and she can play / But for now, you can still smell her grandmother’s scent at 6 feet apart. ”