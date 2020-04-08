New Orleans creates “death task force” to manage carnage of coronaviruses

New Orleans has formed a “death care task force” as the hard-hit city grapples with coronavirus killing residents at one of the highest rates in the country, reports say.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Tuesday the initiative to ensure the proper treatment of COVID-19 victims as funeral homes and mortuaries are inundated with corpses, NOLA.com reported.

“The COVID-19 epidemic has created a tragedy in a tragedy: to compromise the way our residents prepare their deceased loved ones to be put to rest and share their grief as we are used to,” Cantrell said in a statement. “And it won’t be easier.”

Cantrell said the “death care task force” is made up of funeral directors, coroners, cemetery directors, hospital officials, religious leaders and other stakeholders.

“We would like to thank Mayor Cantrell for his leadership in bringing all of the key stakeholders together, not only in New Orleans, but throughout the region so that we can work collaboratively to educate our residents on best practices during this epidemic, “the group said in a statement, according to WGNO news station.

The virus had spread to nearly 5,000 residents on Wednesday morning and had killed at least 185 people, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Gary Wagner, professor of economics at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, revealed last week that the parish of Orléans, which includes the Big Easy, has seen a coronavirus mortality rate per capita double that of New York , the Wall Street Journal reported.

New Orleans recorded a coronavirus mortality rate of 37.93 per 100,000 people on Friday, compared to the Big Apple at 18.86, the report said.